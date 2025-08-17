"Try to take it like a man": When Lewis Hamilton opened up on how he would react if Nico Rosberg beat him to the championship

Lewis Hamilton claimed that he would "try to take it like a man" when asked about how he would react to Nico Rosberg winning the world championship in 2016, with four races in the season still to go. This is how it eventually panned out as well, with Hamilton being beaten to the world championship by a teammate for the first time in his career.

Ad

At the 2016 United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was asked how he would react if his teammate, Nico Rosberg, claimed the title by beating him that year. Rosberg was in a dominant spot to grab his first title at that moment, with a decent points advantage over Hamilton.

The prospect of losing the title had become very real for the Briton, who claimed that he would "try to take it like a man" if he came out second best in 2016.

Ad

Trending

"Try to take it like a man. You can't win them all," said Hamilton. [via Sky Sports]

"Look at all the world champions in the past who have won championships and lost championships, it's part of the game," he added.

Hamilton also explained that he would still give everything to try and win the title from a seemingly difficult position at the time. The Mercedes man wasn't lying, as he claimed victory at all of the four remaining races from that point onwards. But Rosberg managed to hold onto the championship lead by finishing second in all these races as well, eventually securing his maiden F1 world championship.

Ad

The German driver then decided to retire from the sport, claiming that he had achieved his goal in F1. He also explained later how he was conscious of what toll his career took on his family, whom he wanted to spend more time with after 2016.

What Lewis Hamilton said after Nico Rosberg beat him to win the 2016 F1 title

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton after the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton explained that the number of issues he had with his car during the year was the real reason why he was not the world champion over Nico Rosberg in 2016. The driver also congratulated his childhood friend turned rival after the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP.

Ad

Hamilton was very certain that he did everything he could in his power to win the world championship in 2016.

"I did everything I could, particularly towards the end. Nico had a clean year without any real issues and that's why we sit in this position," he said. [via The BBC]

"But he did a fantastic job, so big congratulations to him," he added.

The title fight in 2016 came down to the last laps of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Hamilton claimed the race win, but Rosberg managed to hold onto P2, eventually winning the title by just five points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More