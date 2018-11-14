Twitter reacts as Lewis Hamilton questions on F1 races in poor countries like India
Last week, the five-time Formula One Drivers' Champion took home yet another victory at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix with a fine performance, which ensured that the Mercedes team secured the constructors' championship. This week, Lewis Hamilton was in the news for something other than his skills behind the racing wheel.
Since Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One a while ago, the American company has constantly pushed the idea of expanding the sport of Formula One to new avenues around the globe in a bid to improve the popularity of the sport. The company behind the franchise has also unveiled plans of hosting the first-ever F1 Grand Prix in Vietnam in the year 2020.
However, the current world champion, Lewis Hamilton, was not too pleased with the company's idea of expanding into previously untapped markets. He wished that the sport would host more events in countries that offered significant racing heritage.
The Briton, in an interview to the BBC, said, "I've been to Vietnam before, and it is beautiful. I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful Grand Prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that Grand Prix."
Hamilton also expressed concerns about the lack of turnout of fans during race events. "We had a Grand Prix in Turkey, and hardly anyone came. Cool track, cool weekend but poor audience," he added.
India has hosted three Grand Prix at the Budh International Circuit since 2011 before parting ways with Formula One. Other countries that hosted F1 events apart from the traditional places include South Korea, Russia, Turkey, China and Azerbaijan.
Twitter has reacted to his comments on Formula One's expansion since then with a lot of fans expressing their disappointment over the Briton's controversial choice of words.