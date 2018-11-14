Twitter reacts as Lewis Hamilton questions on F1 races in poor countries like India

Lewis Hamilton is not too excited with Formula One exploring new avenues for Grand Prix

Last week, the five-time Formula One Drivers' Champion took home yet another victory at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix with a fine performance, which ensured that the Mercedes team secured the constructors' championship. This week, Lewis Hamilton was in the news for something other than his skills behind the racing wheel.

Since Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One a while ago, the American company has constantly pushed the idea of expanding the sport of Formula One to new avenues around the globe in a bid to improve the popularity of the sport. The company behind the franchise has also unveiled plans of hosting the first-ever F1 Grand Prix in Vietnam in the year 2020.

However, the current world champion, Lewis Hamilton, was not too pleased with the company's idea of expanding into previously untapped markets. He wished that the sport would host more events in countries that offered significant racing heritage.

The Briton, in an interview to the BBC, said, "I've been to Vietnam before, and it is beautiful. I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful Grand Prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that Grand Prix."

Hamilton also expressed concerns about the lack of turnout of fans during race events. "We had a Grand Prix in Turkey, and hardly anyone came. Cool track, cool weekend but poor audience," he added.

India has hosted three Grand Prix at the Budh International Circuit since 2011 before parting ways with Formula One. Other countries that hosted F1 events apart from the traditional places include South Korea, Russia, Turkey, China and Azerbaijan.

Twitter has reacted to his comments on Formula One's expansion since then with a lot of fans expressing their disappointment over the Briton's controversial choice of words.

#LewisHamilton India is a poor country yet English players come here to play leagues like IPL for money.... Makes sense? 😂😂 — Shantanu Dagar (@DagarShantanu) November 14, 2018

#Formula1 India is not poor but world's sixth largest economy and fastest growing. Yes, it does have a large no. of poor and efforts are on to uplift them. Simultaneously, we have adequate infra, ppl amongst richest in world, a humongous middle class, and a market 4 big players. — Suresh Lakhanpal (@sclakhanpal) November 14, 2018

I decided to stop following @F1 until @LewisHamilton is active in the Racing Circuit!

This arrogant Brit must understand that it "poor" countries like #India that have pumped in new lease into an otherwise dying Formula Racing.#BanF1

Ban @MercedesAMGF1 — Raghav (@palwai) November 14, 2018

I think he is talking great wealth difference between rich and poor. large percentage of people deprived of basic facilities....still that country can afford racing track....he is confused — swati (@SwatiBanasthali) November 14, 2018

British GP is likely to be axed. Come to terms that Market power decides where GP will be held not Drivers. Don’t like it #justretire — bishnu prasada dash (@bishnu_dash04) November 14, 2018

@LewisHamilton what sort of statement was that related to india.. Absolutely ridiculous calling India a poor country..You just lost my respect #LewisHamilton @F1 — Parikshit (@Pariksh73796450) November 14, 2018

Ignoring India is F1’s loss. This is the ‘poor’ country where universities and tourism boards come pleading for business. — Surya Iyer (@suryavoice) November 14, 2018

Also, woh pseudo Nationalism ka chasma pehne ke padoge toh #LewisHamilton ka statement bahut hi hurtful lagega. But thik se padho toh he's probably saying ki itni poverty rehne ke bawajood India ka racing track pe paisa kharach karna seems illogical. — Pramit Chatterjee 🌈 (@pramitheus) November 14, 2018

Which poor country you are talking about @LewisHamilton? I am sure, you will find this article interesting- Britain crashes out of world's top 5 economies https://t.co/yXoPymfjYC via @CNNMoney #LewisHamilton #India #F1 — Ravi (A Street Poet) (@Ravi_resic) November 14, 2018