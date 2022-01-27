“If I’m at the factory for two days, Lewis goes for three days” – Valtteri Bottas reveals the competitive side of Lewis Hamilton

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed the competitive side of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas praised the Briton for his work ethic and attitude within the team.

Valtteri Bottas spent five years with the German team, helping the team win constructors' trophies in each of those years. The Finnish driver, however, failed to win a single drivers' trophy during this time, in contrast to Hamilton, who won four titles in the same period.

In a recent interview, Bottas spoke about the Briton's work ethic and determination. He highlighted the 37-year-old's championship-winning attitude, claiming he works harder than anyone else on the team. He said:

“I work very hard with the team, go over everything very precisely. But Lewis, if he hears I have been at the factory two days, he goes for three days. If he feels uncertain about something, he does something to fix it. I can only take my hat off.”

Valtteri Bottas left the team at the end of the 2021 season and is all set to star alongside newcomer Guanyu Zhou in Alfa Romeo.

Lewis Hamilton called Valtteri Bottas 'best F1 team-mate'

Lewis Hamilton praised Valtteri Bottas for his consistency and general attitude. Bottas was the perfect wingman for Hamilton, finishing second in the championship in 2019 and 2020.

Despite failing to win the drivers' trophy with the team, the Finn has often shown his prowess in qualifying conditions — placing in the top three on multiple occasions throughout his stint with Mercedes. He finished his 101st and final race for the German team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and is set to replace legendary F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen in Alfa Romeo in 2022.

Hamilton wrote a touching social media post for the 32-year-old, acclaiming the Finn as the best teammate the Briton has ever had. He wrote:

“He has been the best team-mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are. You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you.”

George Russell is set to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, with the F1 fraternity expecting huge things from the young British driver. Meanwhile, his teammate Lewis Hamilton's status in the sport is still unknown but is reportedly contingent on the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry.

