F1: Verstappen threatens Ocon on radio, then gets into a fight with him

Verstappen was furious with Ocon

Max Verstappen was furious when Ocon slammed into him, costing him the lead of the race at a track where Red Bull were expected to struggle. His former F3 rival surely cost him the win as he was comfortably ahead of the second-placed Hamilton before the incident.

He did make up the gap to Hamilton and came back to within 1.5 seconds but ran out of laps to overtake him. Check out his fury here with Ocon:

Verstappen had defied all odds and made a characteristically brilliant start, passing Raikkonen on the first lap itself and then quickly making up ground on Vettel, who himself had lost to Bottas before the first corner.

He then started reeling off some fast laps to get closer to Lewis Hamilton, who was comfortably leading at that point. The Mercedes driver stopped earlier than Verstappen, handing him the lead and he then did a great job of maintaining his tyres.

Verstappen pitted late and emerged third but quickly caught up to Hamilton again on his newer tyres, passing him for the lead and building up a sizeable lead. This is when Ocon came into the picture.

The Frenchman had pitted later than Verstappen and was on the fresher and faster red-walled supersoft tyres. He was given the blue flag into Turn 1, which should have allowed Verstappen to pass but for some reason, he did not.

Verstappen initially passed him and then attempted to get back on the racing line and in a sure-shot brain fade moment, Ocon pulled up alongside the Red Bull and inevitably the collision happened. They both were turned around because of it and Hamilton would have been grinning ear-to-ear in his cockpit as he passed the stranded Red Bull.

Needless to say, the Dutchman was furious and after threatening Ocon on radio, he actually had a physical fight with his rival. You can watch that video here: