Watch: Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon take part in a tribute run for Anthoine Hubert

Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon took part in a tribute run organized by the former for his late friend and F2 driver Anthoine Hubert. The motorsport world lost the French driver at the Spa-Francorchamps in an accident that happened during the F2 race in 2019.

Gasly, who was a very close friend of Hubert, has since paid tribute to the driver every time he visits the track. Ahead of the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, he organized a run for his late friend and was joined by his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon and many others, including F2 drivers and journalists.

While speaking with Motorsport.com, Pierre Gasly elaborated on how the idea of the run came about and said:

"It might be small things for people, but it's a lot bigger for me, and a lot more meaningful. It was a conversation which started early in the season. Everybody knows how close I was with Anthoine and I think they all know also how close he was with the team.

"This was organised well before the tragic incident which happened a couple of weeks ago, but I just think it's great that we all as a community, when these things happen, everyone that is a part of Formula 1, whether it's F2 or F3, the racing family comes together."

Pierre Gasly reflects on why coming to Spa track is 'emotional' for him

Pierre Gasly stated that the Spa-Francorchamps track brings out 'contradictory' emotions in him as he had the worst moment of his life at one of his favorite tracks.

The Alpine driver said:

"I'm someone that is emotional. I think I link places with emotions, and I've had the worst emotions of my life here. But at the same time, it's one of my favourite tracks, so it's very contradictory.

"I love this track, and I love racing this track, but at the same time I'll never forget what I felt going down these stairs [in the paddock] when my parents told me the news. It's obviously tough, but I accept the sport that we do, and it's things you have got to live with. It's also life, as sad as it can be."

On the racing front, it would be interesting to see how Pierre Gasly and Alpine fare at a track where they are bringing upgrades to stop the downward spiral in the form they are currently experiencing.