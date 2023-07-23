WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo’s insane reaction to Lewis Hamilton clinching pole position from Max Verstappen in Hungary

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo was shocked when Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen by 0.003s for the pole position at the 2023 Hungarian GP.

It was a pretty exciting qualifying session at the Hungaroring on Saturday as Red Bull's troubles provided an opportunity for the rest of the grid to make inroads for the main race.

Lewis Hamilton did not need a second invitation when Verstappen could not improve on his final run and extend his gap at the top, which gave him the opportunity to claim his 104th pole position and ninth at the Hungaroring.

While being interviewed by kids for Sky Germany, Daniel Ricciardo was visibly shocked to see the result and gap between the two drivers.

Lewis Hamilton reflects after being in pole position again in Hungary

It took 34 races for Lewis Hamilton to get back at the top of the field in qualifying. The seven-time world champion stated that he had forgotten what it was like sitting at the top of the timings.

In his post-quali interview, the Mercedes driver said:

"I forgot what it feels like to sit in this spot! You’ve been hogging it for a while! I don’t think I breathed the whole lap. I think I held my breath, and I was just so out of breath at the end but it’s an extraordinary feeling after you’ve been here for such a long time and you’ve had success before, even though it’s 104, it feels like it’s the first. It’s hard to explain just how special it feels and I definitely don’t think… we definitely weren’t expecting to be fighting for pole today, though George got pole last year and was looking great, these guys were looking so strong, but of course, I was hoping to be as high up as possible but then once we got to Q2, was looking quite decent all of a sudden, and obviously we were second, and once we got to Q3, we were only a tenth off Max and I knew I had more time I could find in the car."

He added:

"We’ve… it’s been a really, really difficult year and a half on a personal level, but then as a team collectively, so many ideas and trying to find the right path to be on, and continue to keep the motivation in everyone, and keep everyone driven and that’s been a challenge for all of us. So, this has been a team effort and the team deserves this today."

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton can translate his pole position into a race win on Sunday.