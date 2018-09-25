Watch: Drag Race between an F1 car, F-16 Jet, Superbike and Supercars.

Ricciardo racing against a fighter jet a few years ago

A one of its kind drag race between an F-16 fighter jet, an F1 car, a superbike, an electric car, and a few supercars took place at the newly inaugurated airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The driver behind the wheel of the Formula One car was Redbull Racing's test driver Jake Dennis, while the Ninja H2R was ridden by the Turk Kenan Sofuoglu. The race also included a few exotic line-up of supercars, the Aston Martin Vantage, Lotus Evora GT430, and a Tesla Model S P100DL.

The video posted by Global News shows the drag race between the monsters of the road versus the monster of the sky, with the private jet Challenger 605 and the F-16 occupying a runway each, while the third runway saw the remaining vehicles lined up for the drag.

The F1 car and the superbike were off to a brilliant start, with the two of them racing with less than a car gap between them. The race resulted in a photo finish with the superbike eventually taking the win. The superbike took 9.43 seconds to cross the line, just 0.04 seconds ahead of the Red Bull F1 car and the F-16 fighter jet coming in at third place.

Kenan Sofuoglu, a five-time Supersport World Championship on one of the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Ninja H2R won the race in front of his home crowd.