Watch: Fernando Alonso's reaction to safety car lapped cars decision by Michael Masi during F1 season finale

Fernando Alonso had a sarcastic reaction to the controversial safety car decision at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen win his maiden world championship title. Verstappen was 2 cars behind the Spaniard when the latter got a radio message about the stewards' decision.

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the grand finale at the Yas Marina Circuit due to a late safety car in response to Nicholas Latifi's crash in the third sector of the track. The safety car paired with last-minute decision changes by the FIA led to Verstappen's first title victory in the sport.

Fernando Alonso's race engineer told the Spaniard about the FIA's decision not to let lapped cars unlap themselves at the end of the Grand Prix. Alonso chuckled sarcastically, hinting that perhaps they ought to. His engineer also told him about Verstappen's position relative to him. Alonso responded:

"Yep, and he should be two cars in front of me."

Fernando Alonso no stranger to F1 world championship battles

Fernando Alonso won two drivers' titles in a row for Renault in 2005 and 2006, beating seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher both times. Alonso was formidable in the legendary Renault R25, which returned to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year with Alonso behind the wheel for a showcase event.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen are the only two drivers to successfully outperform seven-time world champions to win the title. Verstappen clinched his maiden victory on Sunday after a late safety car coupled with a lack of clarity from the FIA denied Lewis Hamilton a historic eighth title win.

Alonso was the first driver to dethrone Michael Schumacher, who had just won five titles in a row for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. Schumacher found a winning formula for the Italian team but was outperformed in 2005 when a young Alonso found tremendous form in the Renault.

The Spanish driver finished P8 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, with one podium in 2021, a P3 in the Qatar Grand Prix. The veteran has been ably assisted this season by Frenchman Esteban Ocon in ensuring Alpine F1's rise, with a commendable P5 finish in the constructors' championship.

Edited by Anurag C