Watch: Hilarious exchange between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in front of media after the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton recently had a humorous and heartwarming interaction with each other in the media pen after the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. Both had a great wheel-to-wheel battle with each other in the race and were constantly close to each other.

While speaking in the media pen, Lewis Hamilton made a light comment on Fernando Alonso's reaction time being slow because he was getting old. The Spaniard is currently the oldest driver on the grid. Hamilton obviously knew Alonso, who was standing beside him with another media publication, would hear this and react. The Briton said:

"His reactions are a little slow...It's an age thing!"

Fernando Alonso simply smiled and replied:

"In Austria, two weeks time!"

Ky @FiftyBucksVT



Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!"



Lewis: "His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!" Lewis: "His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!"😆😆 https://t.co/CuwqplPfBV

Both the veteran drivers laughed, while Alonso gave Hamilton a friendly pat on the back. The media personnel were delighted with the interaction and had a good laugh as well. Fernando Alonso was, of course, sending a friendly challenge to Lewis Hamilton on how he will race against him hard in the upcoming Austrian GP, which will be held on July 2.

Both have been racing against each other for quite some time in Formula 1. Their rivalry started all the way back in 2007. Both were teammates at McLaren and fought hard against each other in almost every race. However, over the years, they have gradually lightened that rivalry. Though they are still very much hungry to stay ahead of one another, they are much more relaxed whenever they step out of their cars and remove their helmets.

Fernando Alonso on his battle with Lewis Hamilton in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso was delighted to finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Canadian GP. In a post-race interview, the Spaniard explained how the seven-time world champion was constantly putting a lot pressure from behind and kept him on his toes. Alonso said:

"Yes, we were hoping to challenge the Red Bull but we lost a place at the start with Lewis and then it was a battle with the Mercedes and Lewis was pushing all the race. So I didn't have one lap where I could relax a little bit so it was an amazing battle."

Fernando Alonso was planning to take the fight to Max Verstappen and Red Bull, but for some unknown reason, the Spaniard was asked to lift and coast by Aston Martin during the latter stages of the race. Since Hamilton was on the mediums, he was quite close to Alonso throughout the second half of the race.

Poll : 0 votes