Watch: How did the F1 drivers celebrate Christmas?

After a hectic 2023 F1 campaign, the gap between the two seasons is a much-needed break every driver needs.

This is the time when they rest, reset, and prepare themselves for the next set of races. Of course, in the first half of the off-season period, most drivers simply relax and spend quality time with their family and friends. Christmas is always a highlight, as it falls during the long winter break.

During the holidays, several F1 drivers posted pictures and wished their fans and everyone a Merry Christmas.

Christmas celebrations by F1 drivers during winter break

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was seen celebrating the festival with his partner Kelly Piquet, and many of his friends. They clicked a group picture where someone was also dressed as Santa Claus. The three-time world champion posted this picture on his Instagram account.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton did not post any major pictures of him celebrating Christmas. His last post was wishing everyone happy holidays while he met his dog, Roscoe. After that, there were no pictures from the seven-time F1 world champion.

George Russell

George Russell posted a traditional Christmas card-esque picture on Instagram with her partner, Carman Mundt. Both were sitting on a couch with some presents in front of them and a Christmas tree in the back. It is safe to say that the Mercedes driver must have celebrated the holidays with her and other close ones.

Charles Leclerc

Although Charles Leclerc did not post any pictures of Christmas celebrations on his official accounts, his fanbase was quick to find a picture of him having dinner with his family and friends during the festival.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz

While all F1 drivers must have celebrated Christmas, not all of them have posted pictures of them relaxing with family and friends. Carlos Sainz Jr. posted a story of him training hard with his father Carlos Sainz Sr.

Along with relaxing after a long season, most drivers are already on the grind for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Fernando Alonso

The oldest driver on the grid posted one of the most thrilling posts on Christmas Eve. He was seen driving a quarter-midget race car on a track. In the videos, he was seen drifting the small car and going on the limit. In the caption, he simply stated how the shoot was complete and wished everyone a merry Christmas Eve.

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon celebrated Christmas with his parents. He posted a wholesome picture with them and a Christmas tree in the back. In the caption, he humorously stated how he was only a morning person on December 25.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly posted an Instagram story of him celebrating Christmas with his family and friends. They had a massive dinner party, and he was also seen playing the board game Clue after dinner.

Expand Tweet

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas posted a wholesome picture with his partner Tiffany Cromwell. During the holidays, they were in Australia, biking and surfing. The Alfa Romeo driver has been frequently seen biking and surfing in between races as well.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu was in Shanghai, China, for Christmas. He posted pictures of him, his cat, and a pastry.

Nico Hulkenberg

Although Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg did not have the best season in 2023, he delightfully posted a Christmas picture with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Of course, many F1 drivers did not post any pictures on their official accounts. Some drivers prefer to stay away from social media and simply disconnect from the world to enjoy their holidays.

Hence, drivers like Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant, and others have not yet posted anything about their Christmas activities.