Watch: Lewis Hamilton's incredible scrap with Timo Glock and Nelson Piquet Jr. from GP2 days

Lewis Hamilton displayed his excellent wheel-to-wheel racing prowess and aggressive driving even before making it into F1. In testimony, a clip of an epic battle fought by the Briton in the Istanbul round of the GP2 championship in 2006, has surfaced on Twitter.

Hamilton is currently the most celebrated driver in the sport, with more than 100 race wins and seven world titles to his name. The driver, however, dominated even before making it into F1 by winning the GP2 series in 2006. Now, a clip of Hamilton battling with former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Nelson Piquet Jr. has emerged on Twitter. In the clip, the Briton demonstrated all kinds of racing techniques, covering off both the inside and the outside while lightly trading hits with Glock and Piquet Jr.

Watch the full clip below:

The then young driver raced for ART Racing in the GP2 series and won the championship by 12 points in his first year, beating rival Nelson Piquet Jr.

Glock and Piquet both made it to F1 but had dramatically unsuccessful careers in comparison to Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Alexandre Premat used to drive the Briton around

Lewis Hamilton's GP2 teammate Alexandre Premat claims he used to drive the Briton around before he got his driving license. The Frenchman starred alongside Hamilton at ART Racing and used to take him to various events with him. Speaking to sportsgazette, Premat shared:

“He was a younger guy; I remember he couldn’t drive so I used to drive him to races and between the airports. We were having dinner together all the time and that’s why we were a strong pair. He was a good person towards me and the team, a real hard worker and a cool guy.”

Premat has known the now world champion since their karting days in the 90s but properly got to know him in Formula Renault in 2002. The French driver is perhaps the only driver who has been outspoken about having a good experience racing alongside the Briton, who is notoriously difficult to have as a teammate. Premat said about his teammate:

“When he was my teammate in 2006 in GP2, the feeling straight away was very good, we knew that he would only spend a year in GP2, he was keen to do the same as Nico Rosberg [get into F1]. He was trying to get as much as he could from me and from the team to win the championship but the relationship between him and I during the whole of GP2 was very fantastic and I was a good teammate for him.”

Lewis Hamilton turned 37 today and is expected to continue his dominant streak with Mercedes later this year.

