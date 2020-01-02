Watch: Mark Webber vomits while driving during Japanese Grand Prix 2007

Waleed Shamsi

Jan 02, 2020

Mark Webber had a terrible 2007 Japenese Grand Prix

This article has it all: a race car driver. A Formula 1 race. And most importantly, him vomiting during the race.

An athlete needs to be a hundred percent fit in order to give their best. In the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix, however, that didn't seem like the case with Australian Mark Webber.

Historically one of the last races of the season, it is infamous for its technical turns and rainy conditions. On top of that, Webber had food poisoning to add to his woes. In spite of that, he still decided to take part in the race.

To be in the car in that condition turned to be one of his life's worst-ever decisions. Some time into the race, Team Red Bull radioed him, only to hear:

I’m going to have to retire, mate. I’m vomiting, I’m vomiting, I can’t drive.

In between retching, he told his team about his condition, upon hearing which his sympathetic race engineer replied:

Understood. Box, box, box.

But Webber chose to carry on, saying:

I’m gonna try and stay out, mate. I’m being sick in the car, but I’ll see how I go.

Here is the full video of the incident:

It is hard to imagine how bad it would have been for the Aussie. These drivers often have to bear high g-force just like trained fighter pilots. With all that pressure, combined with a topping of heavy rain, it really would have been terrible for him.

Despite all this, it showed Webber's respect and commitment towards the sport. He put in an extraordinary performance but had to bow out of the race due to a collision with a young Sebastian Vettel (then with Toro Rosso).

For sure, Webber had a torrid time in Japan in 2007!