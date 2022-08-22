WATCH: Max Verstappen enjoys 2022 F1 break with girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet recently shared a video on her social media, giving an insight into their summer break together earlier this month. The Dutchman was seen having quite a relaxing time with Piquet and her young daughter Penelope.

With the summer break coming to an end this week, Max Verstappen is back in training to kick off the second half of the 2022 F1 season this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion ended the first half of the 2022 season on a very high note with an exceptional drive at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month. Despite starting all the way back in tenth, Max Verstappen managed to make it back to the front to secure his eighth win of the season at the Hungaroring.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez 'definitely engaged' with team startegy and analysis

Red Bull's principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz revealed that both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are very inquisitive when it comes to pace analysis, strategy, and the plans that are to be set in motion.

Emphasizing that both drivers are sufficiently involved in the team's analysis on the 'Red Bull: Beyond the Ordinary' podcast, Schmitz said:

“They are definitely both very interested in understanding the strategy and the plans you are putting forward. They are also really interested in all the pace analysis and everything that’s going on and they ask a lot of questions, so they are definitely engaged. I would say, though, I think I’ve never worked with a bad driver, or one that’s not interested, because at the end of the day, the strategy can have a lot of impact on the race.”

Speaking about the collaborative nature of the team, she added:

“The race engineers obviously work really closely with their individual drivers; they understand them and how to give them the information they need. As strategists, we also brief them, so we have briefings throughout the weekend, the main ones being pre-qualifying and pre-race."

She further said:

"We find it’s good for it to be more like a discussion, so we’ll say ‘this is our plan,’ and we’ll ask for people’s opinions on things and make sure people are involved and know the reasoning behind things we are going to do because we find it really useful to be able to work as a team and get the most points as a team.”

Red Bull currently lead the constructors' standings with a 97-point advantage over Ferrari. With nine wins to their name so far, the Milton Keynes-based team has essentially dominated the 2022 season.

