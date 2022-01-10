Watch: Max Verstappen's special Red Bull-themed Christmas gift for girlfriend Kelly Piquet's brother

Max Verstappen rang in the holiday season as the first Dutch world champion in the history of F1. The 24-year-old wasn't alone in sharing his Red Bull-related revelry during the time.

Social media posts have emerged showing the Dutchman presenting a scale model of his title-winning Honda RB26 to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's brother for Christmas.

Brazilian karting driver Rodrigo shared photos and videos of him receiving the special gift in front of friends and family from the young Dutchman.

Rodrigo is also the brother of former F1 and current stock car driver Nelson Piquet Jr. He is the son of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

Verstappen won 10 races and picked up 10 pole positions with the real Honda RB26 Red Bull put together for the 2021 season.

He also scored 18 podiums from a possible 22. The Dutchman set a new single-season record in the process. He eclipsed Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, all of whom were tied on 17.

Max Verstappen happy to have won 'at least one' world championship in his career

The 24-year-old has said he does not feel any pressure to try and chase Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher's overall tally of world titles.

Speaking during an interview with Sky F1 at the Red Bull factory during his championship celebration, Max Verstappen was asked about his goal to add to his maiden world championship. The Dutchman said:

“Well again, you also need a bit of luck. You need the right team for that period of time to be able to fight for these kinds of titles. So, for me, I never really think about it too much. I just always try to do the best I can and I am very happy that at least I have won one.”

Both Schumacher and Hamilton picked up most of their titles during their respective eras of dominance in F1. Schumacher won two with Bennetton before picking up five in a row with Ferrari. Hamilton earned his first with McLaren and the following six with Mercedes.

The 24-year-old will need similar luck to those two bonafide legends if he is to emulate their greatness in the future.

Edited by S Chowdhury