Watch: Max Verstappen's teary-eyed sister looks on as he wins the 2017 F1 Malaysian GP on his 20th birthday

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria could not stop tears from rolling down her face after seeing her brother win the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang to mark his 20th birthday.

The 2017 campaign was the Dutchman's first full season with the Red Bull F1 team after joining them a couple of races into the 2016 season replacing Daniil Kvyat. He won his first race with the team on his debut in Spain holding off the fast-charging Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen to make his mark in the team.

However, Verstappen's second win in Sepang was equally impressive as he started behind the dominant Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and passed him four laps into the race. He never really looked in doubt throughout the rest of the race and showcased immense maturity and talent on his way to winning.

Seeing Max cross the line on his birthday with all his family present was too much for his sister Victoria as she teared up on seeing his brother win for the second time in the sport.

You can watch a clip of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Ferrari team boss praises Max Verstappen after his record-breaking win in Monza

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that Max Verstappen has not made a mistake in the sport for two years but also was proud of his drivers for pushing him and Red Bull during the recently concluded Italian GP.

As per Race Fans, Vasseur said:

“I think what is impressive is – for sure they always have the mega pace, from Monza to Monaco, you can cover all the aspects of the track, they were performing – this is impressive. But the most impressive for me is that Max, it’s not just about the last 10 races, it’s about the last two years. I would say that he didn’t make a single mistake in the races."

Vasseur continued:

"For sure it’s easier to not make mistakes when you have a margin on the others. But even in these kinds of circumstances [at Monza], he’s able to manage the situation very well, he put some pressure on Carlos but never too much and then didn’t take risks. He knew that he had a difference of pace."

Max Verstappen clocked his 10th consecutive race win in Monza and 12th overall in the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop him from winning the upcoming races this season.