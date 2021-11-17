Watch: On-board footage from Max Verstappen's car during duel with Lewis Hamilton at Brazil Grand Prix surfaces

Onboard footage of Max Verstappen dueling Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix race has surfaced online, where the duo ran wide across the track and rejoined again. The video proved that the Dutchman had not deliberately pushed the Briton off-track, despite claims by Mercedes of the incident being intentional.

Watch the video below to see onboard footage of Max Verstappen dueling with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix:

The video shows Max Verstappen braking late, which made him miss the corner and resulted in him running wide. In an attempt not to make contact with the Dutchman, Lewis Hamilton ran wide off-track himself. The incident has resulted in a controversy, where Mercedes boss Toto Wolff voiced his opinion saying the Dutchman deserved to be penalized.

Mercedes have requested a review on the decision of the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash at the Brazil Grand Prix 2021

While the Mercedes team have been unhappy with the stewards' decisions throughout the weekend, they have voiced their concerns, particularly about the incident between Lewis Hamilton and his rival on lap 48 of the Brazilian race.

The onboard footage clearly indicates that at no point had Max Verstappen tried to steer into Lewis Hamilton in an attempt to clash with the Briton, or jeopardize his race. Despite the controversial move, Hamilton overtook the Red Bull F1 title contender a few laps later and went on to claim victory.

Although Mercedes extended their lead over Red Bull F1 after the Brazil Grand Prix, their dismay over stewards' decisions throughout the weekend will carry forward to the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha. The Brazil result has reduced the points deficit between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to 14 points, with the former leading the latter.

Edited by Rohit Mishra