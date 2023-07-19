Watch: When every driver except Lewis Hamilton started the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP in the pitlane 

Lewis Hamilton was involved in one of the most bizarre race restarts in F1 history at the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP.

The Briton was the only driver on the grid after every other driver started in the pitlane following an early safety car. You can watch the clip of the same below:

Formula 1 @F1



One of the most incredible lights out of all time



#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vfcInNLs5S No defending necessary into Turn 1 for LewisOne of the most incredible lights out of all time

It was 'lights out and away we go' only for Hamilton, who stayed out on his intermediate tires in the first half of the 2021 Hungarian GP. The race started in slippery conditions, meaning that everyone was on slicks.

However, after an early collision led to a safety car, teams saw that the track was dry enough for slick tires, choosing to rush into the pits for a quick change whilst the race restarted post-red flag.

Mercedes chose to let Lewis Hamilton stay out on his inters, meaning that he was the only one who had to adhere to the five lights going out on the main straight of the Hungaroring. Unfortunately for Hamilton, Mercedes's prediction of incoming rain turned out to be incorrect, forcing him to pit for dry tires eventually.

Hamilton drove valiantly in Hungary, managing to 'recover' to a P3 finish (later P2 after Sebastian Vettel was penalized).

Lewis Hamilton fears that Red Bull's domination might last for 3 years

The seven-time world champion believes Red Bull's dominant run in the sport might last for the next three years. He claimed he has nothing against Max Verstappen or the Austrian team, but hopes the sport continues to have a conversation about dominance.

Hamilton and Mercedes were the dominant force in the sport from 2014 to 2021, with the Brackley squad winning eight constructors' titles in a row. However, the tide soon changed against the Briton after the 2022 aero changes, making Red Bull the new de facto leader.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“I want to win my eighth title. I have the sights on the next Championship, I'm completely focused on that and I don't want distractions.”



#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/0IT9gjtEiI Lewis Hamilton:“I want to win my eighth title. I have the sights on the next Championship, I'm completely focused on that and I don't want distractions.”

While the tide has certainly shifted against Lewis Hamilton and team, the Briton believes that Red Bull might maintain their dominance for the next three years. Lewis Hamilton told Channel 4:

"There is a chance that Red Bull, with the cost cap and the way it’s set up now, they’re so far ahead that they could dominate for the next three years. And maybe for the Verstappen fans that’s enjoyable, and of course for Max it is, but I’m just saying for our sport we definitely need to have the conversation of how we can try and make it better."

It will be interesting to see if Hamilton's prediction is correct. As of now, no one seems to be able to stop the Red Bull-Max Verstappen combination.