Watch: When iconic F1 commentator Murray Walker tried his hand at commentating on snooker

Murray Walker is one of the most iconic commentators in F1. While several F1 cars screaming and racing each other is entertaining in itself, some of the best commentators add even more spice and detail to the entire spectacle.

Walker was one of the most famous and regular voices in any race. However, he once hilariously commented on a snooker match.

All the way back in 2000, famous TV personality Jeremy Clarkson invited Murray Walker on his own talk show, Clarkson on BBC Two. During the interview, Clarkson offered Walker a microphone and asked him to commentate on a snooker scene. The commentator gladly accepted and even stood up to get into the groove to narrate. Murray Walker said:

"And here we are, that's Ronnie O'Sullivan, and this man is absolutely sensational! He is using a special chalk on his cue. The cue itself is a very high-tech piece of equipment! Now watch him, which ball is he gonna hit! He is gonna hit the white ball!...He's gonna it straight on the yellow ball! And back goes the cue, and slam! He's missed it, he's missed it! Fantastic!!"

Since he was used to commentating in a high-pitched and exhilarating voice during F1 races, he did the same for a snooker shot. This made the entire scene even more hilarious.

Renowned F1 commentator crowns Michael Schumacher the greatest of all time

Murray Walker has seen and commentated on many F1 drivers in his career, including the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda. According to the veteran, Michael Schumacher is the greatest F1 driver to have ever graced the sport.

Walker was particularly impressed with Schumacher for intentionally leaving an already successful Benetton team and taking on the challenge at Ferrari.

Speaking in an interview from 2006, Murray Walker said about the legend:

"Michael Schumacher, in my opinion - and it has to be an opinion - is the greatest of all time. Not just because of the figures but because in 1995, when he was already a double world champion for Benetton, he voluntarily left the team when he could have won more world championships. To accept the challenge of bringing Ferrari back from the doldrums to the greatness it had in the past."

Of course, since that interview, the sport has seen another massive dominant period from a team and driver perspective -- Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. As of now, Hamilton has won an equal number of World Championships as Schumacher.