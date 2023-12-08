"We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirms after the governing body culminates its investigation

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has informed that the team is in a legal exchange with the FIA after the governing body issued a statement confirming an end to its investigation.

In what has been an interesting last few days in F1, a public statement by the governing body informed that it was going to look into media speculation of a flow of confidential information between a team principal and a FOM personnel.

This directly drew reference to a Business F1 report that had claimed several team principals being unhappy with Mercedes boss Wolff being aware of confidential information that would only be privy to someone in FOM. Following the FIA's statement, the German team and Toto Wolff's wife Susie (the alleged FOM personnel) issued their respective statements questioning the investigation.

Since then, the FIA's claim that multiple teams had approached the body was completely thwarted by the nine teams issuing similarly worded statements and denying any such allegations.

After the FIA statement confirmed that the investigation has culminated, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff issued a statement from the team's social media account on X, claiming that there is an ongoing legal exchange between the two parties.

“We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week. We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA. We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressly reserved all legal rights. Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly be addressing the matter in due course,” the statement read.

FIA's statement announcing the culmination of the investigation allegedly involving Mercedes boss

A day before the FIA gala, the governing body issued a statement claiming that the review was complete and appropriate protective measures were in place to mitigate any potential conflicts.

"Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information," the statement read.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual. As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness," it added.

The conversation between Mercedes and the FIA has surely not ended at this stage and it does appear that Toto Wolff will take legal action against the governing body.