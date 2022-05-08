"We had more pace in the car today" - Sebastian Vettel blames 'a small wobble' for his poor qualifying at the 2022 F1 Miami GP

Sebastian Vettel missed out on a Q3 slot due to an error he made on his final run in the Miami GP qualifying on Saturday. Aston Martin, contrary to expectations, had a much higher ceiling than what was initially expectated from them, as both Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll were in contention for a Q3 slot.

Talking to media after the qualifying session, Sebastian Vettel said:

"I think we had more pace in the car today so I am disappointed to exit qualifying in Q2. I had a small wobble in the final sector during my final attempt which, looking at the timings, cost me a place in Q3. The car seems to be performing well here, but tomorrow is when it counts, and I hope we can be up there scoring some points."

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack felt the same way about Sebastian Vettel's lap, while also touching on the fact that Aston Martin appeared to have made significant progress this weekend

"Following our double points finish at Imola, I think it is fair to say that we have made some progress with the issues affecting our car here in Miami. Seb also showed decent pace, but he made an error at the chicane on his fastest lap in Q2 and he was t, therefore,nable to progress through to Q3. Nonetheless, we look forward to tomorrow and a long, hot race. We will be aiming to score points."

Sebastian Vettel's teammate will start the race in tenth

Vettel's teammate Lance Stroll fared slightly better than him, as Stroll was able to put together a rather flawless lap in Q2 that helped him reach Q3.

Talking to the media after qualifying, Stroll said the following:

"I think we can be happy about our performance today. In Q2 I produced a good lap to advance to Q3, but a part of me is disappointed that my lap [in Q3] did not come together in the final sector. But from P10 we should be in a good position to fight for points tomorrow. With a new race, there are always a lot of unknown factors at play and there are bound to be opportunities. I have to say, though, after so much excitement in the build-up to this race, I am totally ready to go racing."

After a less than ideal start to the season, Aston Martin seem to be turning things around. The team has a major upgrade in the pipeline for Barcelona, and this form will only encourage the team to do even better.

