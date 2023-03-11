"We won't panic": Mercedes issues statement after the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP debacle

Mercedes has issued a public statement to its fans after their disastrous start to the 2023 F1 season in Bahrain. The team hopes that fans will support them in their fight back to the top in the coming months.

We have a message for you, Team We're together through thick and thin – from Toto, Lewis and George, to every single woman and man in the factories in Brackley and Brixworth. And we love the challenge.

The Silver Arrows' fall from grace has been severe. Eight-time constructors' champions Mercedes are far behind their rivals Red Bull, Ferrari, and now Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively in Bahrain's season opener last weekend and weren't in podium contention from the start of the race.

Mercedes' 2023 challenger, the W14, lacks the downforce and rear grip needed to set the track ablaze. While the team certainly possesses the talent to achieve good results, their competition is simply miles ahead for now.

The Silver Arrows issued a letter to their fans in a bid to garner support. An extract from the letter read:

"First, we won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions. In a spotlight as fierce as F1, people are quick to point fingers, or look for scapegoats. But you know us better than that. Inside the team, we talk about having the courage to fail, the character to be accountable and the strength to see failure as an opportunity."

"We have been open and searingly honest about where we find ourselves. And we are working urgently and calmly to build our recovery plan, focusing on what needs to happen short term, medium term, and long term to win."

The gap between Mercedes and Red Bull has increased, claims Toto Wolff

According to Mercedes' team principal, Toto Wolff, the gap between them and Red Bull has significantly widened, possibly even doubled or tripled from the previous season. Regrettably, Mercedes has had a disappointing start to the 2023 F1 season, with their car being the fourth fastest on the grid, trailing behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton's performance was subpar, finishing in fifth place and unable to contend for a podium position. The team's second driver, George Russell, had an even poorer showing, finishing in seventh place.

Following the race, Wolff expressed a gloomy outlook, describing it as the worst performance of his racing career. In response to questions from the media, including Sportskeeda, about the team's plan of action, Wolff said:

"That’s a good question and we will tackle it straight at the beginning of the week. When you look at where we were at the end of the season, where it seemed like we caught up a lot and it was just matter of which circuits suited us and which not. I think we’ve almost doubled, if not tripled [the deficit], to get to Red Bull. This is what we need to look at."

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes will be able to return to the top of the grid anytime soon.

