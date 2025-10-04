"We’re a few races away from that": Alpine remains noncommittal on Franco Colapinto's future with the team

Alpine Managing Director Steve Nielsen believes rookie driver Franco Colapinto still has time to turn his performances around. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, during a press conference, the newly appointed team director remained noncommittal about the Argentinian’s long-term future, particularly with regard to the 2026 season.

Colapinto, who replaced Jack Doohan earlier this year, has struggled to consistently outperform teammate Pierre Gasly. However, recent form has shown progress, with the 21-year-old outqualifying Gasly in the past three to four races. Doohan was notably present in Singapore, spending the weekend in the Alpine garage, further fuelling speculation about the team’s driver line-up for 2025 and beyond.

Nielsen acknowledged that rookie seasons are often challenging, especially for drivers stepping up from Formula 2. He noted that while Colapinto’s start was difficult, his recent pace has been more comparable to Gasly’s. The Alpine director added that he hopes to see the Argentinian’s upward trajectory continue, but maintained that it is too early to set any deadline for a 2026 driver decision.

Asked what he thought of Colapinto’s recent performances and trajectory, the Alpine managing director replied:

“I think it’s difficult for any of the new drivers coming in. We’ve seen ebb and flow in lots of them that have come from F2 - five came from F2 last year, which is good. Franco had a difficult start. I think we’ve seen that equalise and calm down a little bit. He’s now had the measure of Pierre in the last two or three races. So he’s on a par with him, which is good. We don’t know where that slope will end - whether it’s going to continue. We hope it does. And then we’ll make our decision on Franco and whoever else is in the frame when we have to. But we’re a few races away from that yet.”

Nielsen also refused to share details regarding Jack Doohan's future in the team despite the Australian being part of the roster.

Alpine Managing Director avoids giving an update on Jack Doohan’s prospects for the future

Steve Nielsen confirmed that Jack Doohan remains part of the Alpine programme despite the team’s driver changes this season. The outfit's Managing Director explained that the French outfit continues to assess its options for the future and will make decisions in due course. However, he declined to provide any specific update on Doohan’s current status within the team.

Asked what Doohan’s prospects were at Alpine for 2026, Neilsen replied:

“Jack is still part of our programme. He drove for us the first few races of the season. We made a change. Franco is now in the car. We constantly assess our options. As I said at the beginning, we’ll make decisions when we have to. But I can’t give you an update on if or when he will drive again.”

Alpine are not only in the process of finalising their driver lineup for 2026 but are also in search of a new team principal. The French outfit, which has undergone several changes this year, boasts a deep roster of junior talent to evaluate. Pierre Gasly remains the only confirmed driver under contract beyond 2026, while Franco Colapinto, Jack Doohan, Paul Aron, and Kush Maini are among the names in contention from their talent pool.

After a difficult 2025 campaign, the Enstone-based team sit tenth in the Constructors’ Championship with just 20 points; a stark contrast to their 2024 season, when they finished sixth and celebrated a double podium with Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

