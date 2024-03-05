Yuki Tsunoda believes he needs to review the RB strategy that required him to swap with Daniel Ricciardo at the 2024 Bahrain GP. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda after the race, the Japanese driver said he failed to understand the team strategy.

RB initiated a driver swap in the closing laps of the race, where Daniel Ricciardo passed Yuki Tsunoda for the 13th place. However, the Japanese driver was not happy that his Australian teammate was given the edge.

The 34-year-old had the advantage of the soft tyre which was quicker but the 22-year-old initiated the swap two laps after the call was made, cutting the advantage it could have to pass Kevin Magnussen who was ahead.

The Aussie spoke after the race and felt that the advantage he had needed to be used to make a final attempt for points. However, with the swap initiated too late, the duo finished 13th and 14th outside the points.

Asked about the swap and the RB strategy, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“To be honest, I don't know. It was outside of points. I was just about to overtake Magnussen. I was side by side in the main straight and got a driver's swap in the last few laps. So yeah, to be honest, I didn't understand what the team thought, so I have to understand what they were thinking, but yeah, to be honest, so far I don't understand.”

Asked by Sportskeeda if he was aware Ricciardo was quick and closing in on him, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“I was also second, and I was just overtaking Magnussen, and he also didn’t overtake in the end, Magnussen. So yeah, and we'll have to review what's their thoughts, to be honest. I dont know.”

Asked if he expected to get the place back, he added:

“Yeah, to be honest, yeah, it's been outside of points, but... And also, that was kind of the rule that we spoke about. You have to definitely review that for the future.”

Yuki Tsunoda is disappointed with his race and RB strategy

Yuki Tsunoda believes that RB’s strategy of swapping drivers or tires was disappointing. The Japanese driver was heard expressing outrage over the radio for the swap with Daniel Ricciardo.

According to the Australian, the strategy was discussed prior to the race. However, the 22-year-old felt it needed to be reviewed and the pit stops only dropped him further down the grid.

Tsunoda felt more than improved pit stops, the strategy needed to be reviewed. He was on a tire strategy of used soft tires (from qualifying) and two sets of new hard tires, whereas his teammate had a strategy with a used soft tire, a new hard tire and a final set of new soft tires towards the end.

Asked if he was disappointed with the result, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“Yeah, very disappointing I would say. Probably more towards that because I think I was driving quite well within the points and suddenly I dropped back to more and more the pit stops, more I go backwards. So it was a pretty painful race but... but we learned from it and hopefully we hope we learned from it this one. And we want more in the future.”

Asked by Sportskeeda if their slow pit stops needed improvement, he replied:

“Yeah it was slow. I think its more towards like strategy itself not rather than pit stop. Mechanics are doing a good job and also probably one of the reasons strategy is not working. Maybe I could also improve myself that I can keep updated as well as the tide situation so they can adjust more precisely.”

In the heat of the moment, Yuki Tsunoda was also seen weaving his car around Ricciardo’s car on the cool-down lap. While the conflicting situation is expected to resolve, the late judgement and outrage by the Japanese driver cost the Aussie driver an advantage and RB a chance at their first points finish.

Their car’s clearly lacked pace on the hard tire or used soft tire which meant the final stint on the soft tire was their only chance of having a pace advantage over their rivals. The result ended up with the Japanese finishing 14th and his more experienced teammate finishing 13th.