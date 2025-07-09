What's next for Christian Horner? Top 3 next destinations for the former Red Bull boss

And just like that, Christian Horner has been fired from Red Bull. The man who was just a 30-something years of age when he first stepped onto an F1 paddock as a team principal has now been shown the door.

Is this the end for him? Well, at 51 years of age, Christian Horner has already achieved far more than many team principals could even dream of. With 6 Constructors' championships and 8 Drivers' championships, he already belongs in F1's hall of fame.

At the same time, he's only 51 years of age, and if we have heard him talk about the sport, he hasn't sounded like someone who is content with what he's achieved and can walk into the sunset. On the contrary, he's still as passionate, and we would not be surprised if he's back to the sport in some capacity.

What could be his potential paths of return? Let's take a look.

Christian Horner's potential future

#1 Return as a co-owner with an F1 team

In all likelihood, Christian Horner is not returning to the sport in the capacity of just a team principal. He's spearheaded Red Bull for two decades now and was promoted to be the CEO. When that happens, you've already operated at a very high level. You're not just going to come back to work under some boss.

There was a possibility as well that Christian Horner could have implemented the Mercedes-style ownership structure at Red Bull as well. At the German team, Toto Wolff owns 33% of the shares, hence making him a direct stakeholder.

There is a possibility that Alpine could be up for sale. There's also a possibility that the sport could accommodate a 12th team. There could even be a possibility that one of the teams on the grid wants to bring Horner onboard, and with them, he decides to form a partnership.

There are two things that are certain when it comes to Christian Horner. The first is that he's going to have offers from a lot of teams, and the second is that he's not going to compromise on his return.

#2 Go to Ferrari

Well, while we have laid down the parameters for Horner, if there is one team that ends up bucking the trend every time, then it is Ferrari. For one reason or another, the lure of the red is something that not many can avoid.

John Elkann adores Christian Horner and always has, and now he's on the market. At the same time, it does appear that Fred Vasseur has run out of favor within the team. While all of this is true, Horner would have second thoughts for sure.

He's already tasted what it means to be booted out in a rude manner, and he would not want to have that happen to him again. With that being said, for a man who has achieved everything there is to achieve in F1, maybe a triumph at Ferrari might just be his final and biggest conquest.

#3 Take up a job with the FOM or the FIA

Finally, if Christian Horner is done with the challenge of leading a team to the top, a role as the FIA president or with the FOM is certainly on the table for someone who has been so involved with the sport. Legendary team boss Jean Todt followed a similar path when his time was up at Ferrari, as he ended up becoming the president of the governing body.

This is arguably the least likely option that is there because in no way has Horner looked like a man who's done competing in F1. With that being said, he's not going to come back to the sport from the position of weakness, and hence there could be a scenario where something like this cannot be left off the table.

