When Christian Horner revealed Red Bull rejected Lewis Hamilton's approach to join the team

Red Bull was the powerhouse in F1 between 2010-13, when Lewis Hamilton had inquired about a possible drive at the Milton Keynes-based squad, as the former team supremo revealed, Christian Horner in 2016. The latter had rejected Hamilton's desire to join the Austrian giant as it could have hampered the intra-team dynamics, according to him.

Hamilton was a McLaren graduate and had been with the team since his debut year in 2007. He claimed his first world title in the following year and led the squad for possible championship jibes in the 2010s.

However, Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's alliance was seemingly unbeatable as the pair were able to claim all the world championship trophies between 2010-13. With the Austrian giant appearing as the leading force of F1, and McLaren being an inconsistent threat at the top, the 2008 world champion was looking to move elsewhere.

While he eventually went to Mercedes, Red Bull was his first target, as Christian Horner revealed in 2016 to Sky Sports, and the reason behind rejecting his approach:

"He was desperate to drive for the team. In 2012, he wanted to come and drive for us, but there was no way we could accommodate him while Sebastian [Vettel] was with us. Then before he signed for Mercedes, he was very keen to drive for Red Bull for 2013."

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Mercedes helped him score six more world titles, helping him amass a massive seven world drivers' championships in his trophy cabinet.

Lewis Hamilton applauds Christian Horner for the work he has done with Red Bull as the squad's team principal

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Christian Horner (R) at the podium during the 2021 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season and went over to Ferrari for his next chapter in F1. Meanwhile, Christian Horner continued in his supremo role at Red Bull.

However, the 51-year-old's stay at Milton Keynes was cut short by an abrupt decision to sack him a month ago. This announcement sent waves through the paddock, and revered members soon shared their stance on Horner's departure.

Hamilton was one of them, who told Sky Sports:

"It's been incredible to see the progress. I remember sitting with Christian, sitting in his office in GP2. I was in Formula 3, but looking to go into GP2 for his first year. I think he was at Arden. I wouldn't say we hit it off from the get-go! But to see his progression and career, it's been clearly remarkable what he did with the team."

"With a huge group of amazing people, to really run an organisation that big and that well takes talent and skill and that's what he brought to the team. So, I wish him all the best."

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari journey has not been off to a great start. The seven-time champion has scored 109 points in 14 rounds held so far, and aims to come back stronger in the second phase of the season.

