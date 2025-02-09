When Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton flaunted his hidden talent with Grammy-winning song’s cover

Lewis Hamilton is known for his contributions apart from the F1 world. The 40-year-old has a keen interest in various fields, including music. He already made his singing debut with Christina Aguilera in 2018 with the track 'Pipe'. Moreover, his piano-playing skills have resurfaced on social media, where he played the cover for Adele's 'Someone Like You'.

Over the past few years, Hamilton's stature worldwide has increased as his presence in the fashion and music industry has increased rapidly. His song with Christina Aguilera has over 11.7 million streams on Spotify.

With his love for music becoming evident, a clip of his relatively lesser-known talent of playing piano has surfaced on social media. In 2017, on an Italian TV show, 'Che Tempo Che Fa', he played the Grammy-winning song 'Someone Like You' by Adele:

After the show, Lewis Hamilton shared a post on his Facebook that read:

"Had a great time playing the piano on Che tempo che fa last week! Love #Milano."

On the other hand, the 40-year-old recently made a switch to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his mindset for his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari's Fiorano test - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Maranello last month and sent waves through the F1 sphere. He was given a grand welcome and got behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-23 just a few days later.

The welcome he received from the Tifosi and Ferrari personnel was heartwarming. On the other hand, leaving a 12-year-long alliance behind at Mercedes was a tough task for the Briton to take.

Reflecting on it, in an interview with Andrew Seaman, Hamilton revealed his mentality while racing in the fast-paced world of F1. He said [via LinkedIn]:

"I look at every Formula 1 season like a new chapter. Even in the years when I've won races, trophies and championships, I've known that nothing is guaranteed for the season ahead. My approach is to work hard every single day to make sure when I get back in that car I'm not just as good as I was the season before, but better.

That mindset and continually making progress no matter how big or small, is what has pushed me to achieve more than I ever thought possible."

The 2025 season will begin on March 16 in Australia. Lewis Hamilton has won the fabled race two times in his career (2008 and 2015). He would be hoping to make his Ferrari debut a successful one. Only Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen have won their debut race with the Italian powerhouse in the 21st century, a feat that Hamilton would want to replicate at the Australian Grand Prix this year.

