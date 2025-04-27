When Lewis Hamilton was left stunned by the sound of Fernando Alonso's Renault V10 engine

Lewis Hamilton was left awestruck by the sound of the V10 engine during the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP. Fernando Alonso took his 2005 championship-winning car, the Renault R25, for a spin at the Yas Marina circuit, where he caught the attention of Hamilton.

Two-time world champion Alonso won his first world championship in the 2005 with Renault. He used an R25 V10 engine-based car to beat Kimi Raikkonen. Meanwhile, ahead of his Alpine switch in 2021, the Spaniard got an opportunity to reunite with the R25 challenger during the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He took a lap around the Yas Marina circuit, and the sound of the V10 engine left many on the track mesmerized, including Hamilton. The seven-time world champion was being interviewed on the sidelines when the sound of the V10 fell on his ears. Lewis Hamilton was awestruck and took a pause to praise the V10 engines.

"Oh, that sound! It's just so good. It's the greatest sound of a racing car event. I hate that they've gotten rid of it," he said.

Formula 1 pulled the plug on the V10 engine after Fernando Alonso's victory in 2005. A 2.4-liter V8 engine was introduced in 2006 to reduce speed and ensure the safety of the drivers.

Moreover, in 2014, F1 switched to sustainability and introduced 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 hybrid engines. This power unit ran on an internal combustion engine as well as electrical power to reduce carbon emissions.

However, earlier this year, rumors of a potential return of the V10 engine swirled around the F1 paddock. FIA reportedly proposed to scrap the upcoming engine regulations change in 2026 to reintroduce the V10 engine sometime later with sustainable fuels.

But that plan appears to be in jeopardy as several engine manufacturers have rejected the proposal, citing loss of investment made to produce the 2026 engines.

Lewis Hamilton backs the return of V10 engines

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

The proposal to reintroduce V10 engines back into F1 has excited not only the fans but also Formula 1 drivers. FIA reportedly explored the possibility of bringing back the V10 engine and reconfiguring it to run on sustainable fuels.

Amid pushback from engine manufacturers, Lewis Hamilton has backed FIA's alleged proposal. Talking to Motorsport.com in China this year, Hamilton said:

"I mean, it is no secret that the V6 has never sounded great. I remember the first time I came to a Formula 1 race in 1996 at Spa, and I remember Michael [Schumacher] coming through Turn 1, and I was 12 or 13, and my rib cage was just vibrating, and I was hooked. It was the most amazing thing that I've felt or heard before, and over the years, we've lost that. So if we're able to move back to those amazing-sounding engines and we're still able to meet all the sustainable goals, then yeah, why not?"

Lewis Hamilton also argued that the idea behind V6 engines was to reduce costs. However, running the V6 power unit instead cost teams a ton of money, claimed the British driver.

