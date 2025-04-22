When Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Pierre Gasly were seen singing a Spice Girls song in a karaoke

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Pierre Gasly were seen singing the popular Spice Girls song, 'Wannabe', at a karaoke session during their visit to team principal Christian Horner's home in the UK in 2018. The Dutch driver was teammates with the Aussie driver in the first two and a half years of his time with the Austrian team before the latter left to join Renault.

The pair fought tooth and nail against each other on the track but shared a great camaraderie off the track. During one of their visits to Horner's home in the UK, the pair were joined by Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

In a clip floating on the social media platform Instagram, the four drivers went on to have a fun time, which included doing a rendition of Christian Horner's wife and former Spice Girl member Geri Halliwell's popular song with the girl group "Wannabe" in karaoke.

On the track, Pierre Gasly replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull at the start of the 2019 season to join Max Verstappen. However, he could only last till mid-season and was demoted to Toro Rosso, where he stayed till 2022 before joining Alpine in 2023.

Christian Horner has always been a staunch supporter of Max Verstappen and often prioritized the Dutch driver's ambitions for the driver's championship over the Constructors' Championship while defending him at every turn.

Red Bull team boss gives his side on Max Verstappen's penalty in Jeddah

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that they, as a team, decided not to let Max Verstappen give the P1 to Oscar Piastri after their Turn 1 incident, as they believed that the Dutch driver had not done anything wrong.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1, the 51-year-old gave his opinion and said:

“We had that sort of discussion with the Race Director before the race through briefings and whatever else. We have this notion of ‘let them race’ – I don’t know where Max was supposed to go at that first corner. We’ve lost the race by [2.8] seconds so yeah, it’s tough. I think the most positive thing for us today was the pace was there – it was a very positive race."

"Congrats to Oscar, but it’s disappointing not to get the win. Max was feeling comfortable out there. He was pulling out the gap, we were trying to get the gap at the pit stop, even with the penalty, but it wasn’t to be. [We got] good points, important points today. We’re only 12 points off the lead of the championship, we’ve taken a few points out of Lando [Norris], so, yeah, everything to play for,” he added.

Max Verstappen sits in P3 in the driver's standings with a 12-point gap to leader Oscar Piastri and two points to Lando Norris after five races and one Sprint in the 2025 season.

