When Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber embraced PSY's Gangnam Style during 2012 Korean GP

Back in 2012, Red Bull drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber got themselves grooving with the viral song Gangnam Style during the Korean GP. The aforementioned song, by the popular Korean musician PSY, took the music world by storm, and F1 drivers were not left behind in jumping on the bandwagon.Gangnam Style, released in July 2012, was a blockbuster hit around the world. The term 'Gangnam Style' refers to the rich and trendy lifestyle of the Gangnam district in Seoul, Korea. The song immediately went up the chart to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the highest charting song by a Korean artist at the time.In a video that surfaced recently on social media, Red Bull stars Vettel and Webber were seen enjoying the Gangnam Style steps with Korean pop star Psy. In the video, the F1 drivers matched the viral Gangnam Style steps as they danced with Psy.Here's the video that surfaced on X recently, involving Vettel, Webber, and Psy:The 2012 Korean GP was an eventful race for Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship and for both of its drivers. The team claimed a 1-2, thanks to Vettel and Webber, which not only boosted Red Bull's championship chances, but also helped Vettel in the same.The German former driver won the race 8 seconds ahead of Webber, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso came home in third place. With this, Vettel took four consecutive wins in 2012 to extend his lead for the third straight F1 title.&quot;Fantastic&quot;: Sebastian Vettel after winning 2012 Korean GPSebastian Vettel of Germany and Red Bull Racing drives on his way to winning the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit on October 14, 2012, in Yeongam-gun, South Korea - Source: GettySebastian Vettel shared his thoughts after winning the 2012 Korean GP. Speaking to the media, here's what the then-Red Bull driver said:&quot;Fantastic. I'm very happy,&quot; Vettel said. &quot;I tried hard to push, Mark was always on my toes. We had two brilliant pit stops. The only mistake I had was I locked up the front right on the way in. Fortunately, I had a good lead and I could control the gaps.&quot;&quot;We were a little bit worried about the tyres because there has been a lot of locking. The guys have been flat out, not much break between Japan and here we have done another step on the car, and hopefully we can carry that through to the next races,&quot; he further added (via BBC).With the win, Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over McLaren's Lewis Hamilton. Interestingly, the German former driver went on to win the Indian GP (the very next race), and ultimately the 2012 F1 championship, his third in a row.