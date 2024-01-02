Where is every F1 team's headquarters? Mercedes, Red Bull and more

F1 teams work extremely hard every year to make some of the fastest cars in the world. While some of their operations are scattered in different locations, most of their work is controlled from their headquarters. These are the places where the teams keep all their secrets. They test their future cars and continuously develop new upgrade packages during a season.

Even during a race weekend, many engineers sit at the headquarters and check all the telemetry and data from thousands of miles from the track. While customer teams mainly have facilities to create the outer chassis of the car, a few works teams also have factories to manufacture the power unit as well. The power unit factories can be situated close to the headquarters or away from it, depending on several factors.

Here is the list of headquarters for all the F1 teams:

Red Bull - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

Mercedes - Brackley, United Kingdom

Ferrari - Maranello, Italy

McLaren - Woking, United Kingdom

Aston Martin - Silverstone, United Kingdom

Alpine - Enstone, United Kingdom

Williams - Grove, Wantage, United Kingdom

AlphaTauri - Faenza, Italy

Stake F1 Team (Sauber) - Hinwil, Switzerland

Haas - Kannapolis, United States

Most of the teams are based in the United Kingdom, while some of them are in Italy and other parts of the world. Since the sport itself started in the United Kingdom, many teams still operate in the country.

The only team that is currently planning to move its headquarters is AlphaTauri due to their poor performance in 2023. According to The Race, a few operations of the team could move to United Kingdom to be closer to their senior team, Red Bull.

Ferrari fires up 2026 F1 power unit in Maranello before FIA finalizes regulations

According to reports, Ferrari made a significant move during their 2023 winter break to get ready for the 2026 F1 season. According to a recent news article by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, the Prancing Horse has conducted its first-ever testing of their future power unit in Maranello, Italy.

The report stated that Enrico Gualtieri and Wolf Zimmermann led the 2026 power unit's trial phase. Even though the team must be delighted by the engine's first scream, it's safe to assume that the current experimental version won't be found inside any of Ferrari's 2026 cars since the FIA has not yet finalized the technical regulations.