Who is Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson? All about the Ferrari star’s partner

After breaking up with his long-term partner, Isa Hernaez, Carlos Sainz began dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson in 2023.

Donaldson started her modeling journey at a young age. She won her first beauty pageant when she was 17 years old and moved up the ranks to work with several international brands. She was featured on the covers of Vogue Ukraine, Vogue Portugal, PalaceScope, and Marie Claire Mexico, and has a massive following on Instagram, with over 170,000 fans.

Apart from modeling, Carlos Sainz's partner has also owned a sportswear brand called Muse Activewear since October 2020. The official Instagram account of the brand itself has over 10,000 followers.

Before Carlos Sainz, Rebecca Donaldson used to date Scott Disick, a cast member of the popular TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the couple broke up in 2022, after which Rebecca started dating the Ferrari F1 driver in June 2023.

Sainz and Donaldson have not yet posted any pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts. However, the former is occasionally seen liking and reacting to the latter's posts.

Carlos Sainz wants to take his time and decide his future after Ferrari

Carlos Sainz recently spoke about his unplanned departure from Ferrari at the end of the current season and his future in F1. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Spaniard stated that he was unable to extend his contract with Ferrari.

"Yeah I mean funny enough my future was decided before the first race. That I was not going to continue with Ferrari," he said.

"Obviously as I said it came unexpectedly and I was looking forward to signing a new contract with them and everything looked like it was in the right path to go that way. But in the end, it didn’t happened as you guys know and yeah the situation has changed completely to what I thought where we were in October, November last year."

Sainz added that he will take his time to consider every option he has before making a decision for his future in F1.

"The situation now is completely different, I am basically a free agent for ‘25 and I have no idea yet where I am going to be racing with," he said.

"As I said before, I have to take my time to decide, see all the options that are available. And try to bring the best option for me, not only ‘25 but what’s the best option for me even for the next three or four years, where I am going to give my absolute best to put together a winning project in F1 and to see who gives me that best chance to go."

Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton, whose contract at Mercedes expires at the end of this season, for the 2025 season, with the announcement arriving earlier this month.