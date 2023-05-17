Who is Lando Norris’ ex-girlfriend? All you need to know about Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira

It is not surprising that Lando Norris is one of the most sought-after drivers in the paddock given that he is one of the most exciting prospects on the racing circuit. As a young driver who joined McLaren, Norris is currently having a hard season at McLaren alongside his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.

Last year, Lando Norris took to Instagram to announce that he has broken up with his then-girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira.

Who is Luisinha Oliveira? Her family and more

Luisinha Oliveira, Lando Norris' ex-girlfriend, is 22 years old and works in the fashion industry. She is a model who was born in Portugal and is supposedly managed by Central Models, a modeling agency in her home country.

Oliveira has over 450,000 Instagram followers and millions of likes on the social media network. Adriano Oliveira, a Portuguese businessman, is her father, and Raquel is her mother. Oliveira has a sister named Beatriz, as well as a dog named Cookie.

It's unclear how long Oliveira and Norris had been dating, but the couple went public in January 2022. Norris captioned an Instagram photo of the couple during their vacation in Dubai, "My sunshine." On race days, Oliveira was frequently seen walking with Norris across the paddock and is one of his most ardent fans.

Right before their breakup, the couple was seen vacationing in Ibiza with their friends and family. Oliveira was also spotted attending Norris's older brother's wedding and a hatch vacation with his family.

The pair officially announced their breakup in November 2022 via their social media posts.

Lando Norris receives a supercar from McLaren

On Tuesday, the McLaren star received ownership of an exquisite McLaren 765LT Spider, a supercar ideal for living life in the fast lane. It also comes with a hefty price tag of roughly $500k, with just 765 units produced in a limited edition.

As he took control of the gorgeous blue McLaren, which creates an incredible acceleration, Norris was visibly pleased. 0-100km/h [62mph] in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h [124mph] in 7.2 seconds.

Following Norris and McLaren's turbulent start to 2023, the Instagram picture introducing Lando's new car drew a few sarcastic comments, with one fan speculating that his new wheels may be quicker than this year's McLaren.

After a rough stretch for his side, Norris has been the focus of much conjecture in recent weeks. He currently sits ninth in the early 2023 driver rankings, 109 points behind defending world champion Max Verstappen.

