Who is Laura Winter? F1 TV presenter explored

Laura Winter is a sports broadcaster, podcaster, and event host who has reached millions of fans in recent years by hosting F1 TV shows. Winter's experience is not limited to the pinnacle of motorsports as she has presented a wide variety of sports in her career.

Winter is one of the lead presenters of F1 TV, presenting from races all across the world. She joined the sport in 2019 and has covered most races since the 2020 season. A well-known name in the F1 paddock, Winter frequently hosts the F1's preview and post-event shows alongside Lawrence Baretto and Will Buxton.

A native of Great Britain, Laura Winter grew up watching Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and legends of the 1990s. Winter was not a fan of the sport growing up as she was obsessed with swimming. She swam competitively participating in various events till the age of 19.

Her interest then switched to rowing at University, which also marked the beginning of her career in sports media. A former rower, Winter finds herself at home at the Henley Royal Regatta. She has been covering the event for BT Sport since 2017.

An avid cyclist, she has covered the various major cycling events across the world. A rugby fan from a young age, she has presented the sport at an international level.

Now famous worldwide for presenting F1 races, Winter stepped into the world of motorsports in 2019 covering four rounds of the World Rallycross Championship working with the IMG broadcast team.

Laura Winter then got her F1 call-up to present the ill-fated 2019 Belgian GP. In her first-ever weekend in the F1 paddock, the motorsport community mourned the death of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert. She has remained in the sport ever since, presenting to millions of fans on the majority of race weekends.

The 34-year-old has her own podcast Lessons Learned, where she interviews star sportsmen and women about the key lessons life has taught them.

An engaging, incisive, and knowledgeable host Laura Winter is one among the many women in the paddock who campaigns for the integration of women in motorsports.

What other sports does Laura Winter cover?

As a sports journalist and reporter Laura Winter has covered a wide variety of sports aside from motor racing. She has plenty of experience presenting rugby, rowing, cycling, netball, tennis, and swimming events.

She has also worked with ITV as a reporter for the Players Championship and Tour Championship. Her notable work in cycling includes working as a presenter, reporter, and voiceover for the Voxwomen Cycling Show and anchoring the final week of the 2021 Tour de France for Eurosport.

Apart from hosting the F1 and World Rallycross championships, Winter was the on-site presenter for the second season Extreme E racing series. She has also contributed to BBC Newsnight, BBC World Service The Bradley Wiggins Podcast, BBC 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Bespoke podcast, and BBC Wales on cycling stories.

