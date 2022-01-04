Who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend?

Max Verstappen was seen running to embrace his girlfriend Kelly Piquet after his maiden world championship in December. While most of the F1 world was mesmerized by her beauty, many were curious as to who she was and how she knew Verstappen.

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of legendary Brazilian F1 driver Nelson Piquet, who won the F1 drivers' championships in 1981,1983, and 1987. While she is of Brazilian nationality, Kelly was born and grew up in Europe before attending boarding school in the United Kingdom.

According to multiple sources, Kelly Piquet studied International Relations at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, becoming a columnist and ultimately a model. She often endorses brands such as Pepe Jeans on Instagram.

She announced her relationship with Max Verstappen on New Year's Eve 2021 while vacationing in Dubai with family and friends. The announcement was made through a post on Instagram.

According to reports, Piquet previously dated former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat and the pair have a young daughter together named Penelope. There are multiple pictures of Verstappen hanging out with young Penelope on Instagram.

She is also almost ten years older than Max Verstappen, having turned 33 on December 7th, 2021.

Max Verstappen's family is full of racing heritage

Being in a relationship with the daughter of Kelly Piquet is not the only link Max Verstappen has to the world of racing, with his father Jos Verstappen having been a former F1 driver himself.

Verstappen Sr. is best known for having starred alongside F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The duo raced for the English racing team Benetton F1 in 1994, which gained popularity as catalysts for Schumacher's illustrious career.

Jos's career was nowhere near as successful as his son Max's, with the senior Dutchman having achieved only two podiums in a career that lasted nearly ten years. For context, Max Verstappen scored a total of 18 podiums in 2021 alone, beating an old Michael Schumacher record.

Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen is a former race driver too, having raced alongside esteemed drivers such as Jarno Trulli. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner personally praised Kumpen, saying:

“In 1989, I raced against her in the Junior Kart World Championship. In that race were some super talented drivers; Jan Magnussen, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella, Dario Franchitti. She was top 10 in the world, for sure.”

Max Verstappen will return in the 2022 season with car #1 instead of #33 in hopes of trying to defend his title of drivers' world champion.

Edited by Anurag C