Who was Michael Schumacher's hero when he was growing up? All about the driver's intriguing choice for a hero

Michael Schumacher went on to rewrite F1 history when he raced on the grid and became the first driver ever to claim seven world championships. With drivers often having a hero they look up to, the German legend also had one in the racing sphere, which he shared in an interview in 2006.

Ad

The German driver made his debut on the F1 grid in 1991, before turning heads within the paddock, which earned him a move to a top team in the form of Benetton. There, he earned his maiden world drivers' title in 1994, before repeating the same feat in the following year.

However, growing up, drivers associate racing with their heroes. When the same question was asked to Schumacher in his final year driving for Ferrari, he gave an unorthodox reply as he named a kart racer that didn't make it into F1 but was deemed his hero in his junior racing days, as he told Autoweek:

Ad

Trending

"Actually in go kart times, yes I did, there was one guy, Stefano Modena, a great kart racer, he didn't really make it into Formula One. Much more I was a fan of Toni Schumacher, the goalkeeper, because not only was he a great goalkeeper. I was also interested in soccer, but as well he had my name! I became famous in school using him as my uncle."

Ad

On the other hand, Schumacher came back from his sabbatical in 2010 with Mercedes to end his F1 career in 2012. Unfortunately, he was involved in a skiing accident in the French Alps in the following year, and close to no updates have leaked out about the 56-year-old's condition:

Michael Schumacher's close ally once shared that the German was no longer the same person everyone knew in F1

Jean Todt (L) and Michael Schumacher (R) at the 1996 Grand Prix of Portugal - Source: Getty

Since Michael Schumacher's accident in 2013, his family has drawn curtains over the German's health status. With only a few people from his close circle being allowed to meet the 56-year-old.

Ad

Talking about how his friend is living after his unfortunate accident, Jean Todt told L'Equipe in 2023:

"Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He's just not the Michael he used to be. He’s different and he’s wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now, and I am privileged to share moments with him. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula One."

Meanwhile, Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, is continuing to take forward the family's racing heritage. Despite falling off the F1 grid in 2022, he has aimed to move ahead and competes in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, while claiming two podiums in the 2025 season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More