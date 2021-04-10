Who owns the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team?

Aston Martin have returned to Formula 1 after a 60-year gap. The legendary British car manufacturers are back in the series as a customer team to Mercedes instead of being a full-fledged works team.

Aston Martin were born from the ashes of other Silverstone-based sides that have raced in Formula 1. The team is a mere rebrand of the BWT Racing Point Formula 1 team, which was rebranded from Force India.

Dive into the detail of #F1 car design philosophy, as we explore the theory behind the different approaches seen on the grid today. — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 9, 2021

Who owns Aston Martin Formula 1 team?

Aston Martin Formula 1 team are owned by a consortium led by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, the father of Lance Stroll, who drives for Aston Martin as well. Lawrence Stroll was always interested in buying a Formula 1 side.

Stroll and his group of investors first entered Formula 1 in 2018 when they purchased the Force India, who went into administration due to the team owners owing money to various banks in India. Lawrence Stroll's consortium purchased all assets and renamed the team as Racing Point Formula 1 team.

The team raced under the Racing Point name for two seasons. However, in January 2020, Lawrence Stroll purchased a 16.7% stake in the British car manufacturer Aston Martin. This meant that Racing Point were commercially rebranded as Aston Martin from the 2021 season onwards.

Aston Martin's return was one of the most anticipated events in Formula 1 for 2021. The team returned with a British racing green livery and signed a high-profile driver in four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The team has been racing with Mercedes engines since 2009 under various names.

2020 was a promising season for Aston Martin under the name Racing Point. The team won a race with Sergio Perez and also achieved two podium finishes with Lance Stroll. Aston Martin might struggle in 2021 due to having a low-rake car design which causes a major loss of downforce under the new regulations. However, Aston Martin and Lawrence Stroll are here for the long game and have their sights set on winning races and challenging for world championships in Formula 1's new era from 2022.