Who is Roscoe? All about Lewis Hamilton's beloved dog

Lewis Hamilton and his beloved bulldog Roscoe have shared a special bond, and the F1 paddock is quite familiar with that. They've often been spotted together on race weekends since Hamilton adopted the bulldog back in 2013.

When he started his search for a dog, back in the day, Lewis Hamilton had some specific requirements. He wanted a small/medium-sized pet with some strong characteristics. These requirements led him to Roscoe in 2013.

Featuring on Mercedes F1's YouTube Channel in January 2013, Hamilton even talked about his thought process behind selecting Roscoe:

"I remember being online, looking online for rescues. There’s some page I found that had like 1,000 bulldogs and I just went through all of them and then I came across this one picture and I was like – That’s him!’ And that was like one of the best decisions I ever took in my life.

How old is Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe?

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is 12 years old, as he was born on October 25, 2012, in England. Moreover, the bulldog even has an Instagram account that boasts over 1.3 million followers. The account features lifestyle content, and Roscoe is often seen doing various kinds of activities.

From spending time at the beach to hanging out with other dogs at the park or even attending Grand Prix events, Roscoe is often in the limelight. The 12-year-old bulldog was in the Ferrari garage during the 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend.

What is Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe's breed?

As mentioned already, Roscoe is a bulldog. The dogs belonging to this breed are known for being friendly, and in terms of physicality, are quite muscular. Moreover, they are easily recognizable because of their 'sourmug' face. Bulldogs can weigh up to 50 pounds. They like walks and require regular moderate exercise, along with a careful diet, to stay in shape.

As per the American Kennel Club, they rank high in terms of their affection towards family, and are well-suited to bond with other dogs and young children.

Roscoe's health problems

Roscoe has, over the years, had several health problems. Struggling to walk and breathe are some of them. In 2022, Lewis Hamilton also revealed that he had changed his dog's diet to plant-based food in 2020, which had a positive impact on his health.

In 2025, Roscoe caught pneumonia and was hospitalized. After further assessments, it even came to light that the bulldog had gone into a coma. In line with this, Hamilton, via his Instagram handle, urged his fans to keep the 12-year-old bulldog in their prayers.

