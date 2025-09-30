A fourth candidate has entered the race for the FIA presidency: 33-year-old motorsport journalist and former model Virginie Philippot. She will become the second woman to run in the elections that will take place in December 2025, and her announcement comes less than two weeks after Laura Villars announced her candidacy as the first woman ever to do so.The election for the post of FIA President will be held on December 12 in Uzbekistan. Initially, it was going to be a two-way battle between the incumbent president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and American candidate Tim Mayer, a former race steward.On Monday, September 29, Virginie Philippot announced her plans to run for FIA President via an Instagram post. In the caption, she shared her vision for the motorsport governing body and acknowledged that she won't be the first woman to run for the position, with Villars getting that privilege, but Philippot wanted to make sure she won't be the last.&quot;I’m running for the presidency of the FIA. Not to be the « first » But to make sure l’m not the last. I believe motorsport should reflect the real world, bold, diverse, and united. As a woman with a global vision and deep roots, I’m here to open doors that have stayed closed for too long. Let’s build a FIA that’s truly inclusive for every voice, every story, every passion. The race for the future starts now,&quot; the 33-year-old wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVirginie Philippot was born in Uccels, Belgium, on 11 February 1992. She studied communication at the ECS European Communications School in Brussels. The 33-year-old has worked as a TV presenter, motorsport journalist, and covered events for brands like Red Bull Racing.Philippot also participated in season 6 of Secret Story, a French reality competition TV show. In July this year, she entered the Miss Universe Democratic Republic of Congo, but later withdrew from the pageant.She has been vocal about the problems in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and her NGO, Drive for Hope, supports orphans and aids education in the DRC. In March 2025, Virginie Philippot launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help displaced people in eastern DRC affected by armed conflict. Her concern for the DRC's welfare seems to stem from her mother's heritage in Tanganyika in East Africa.Virginie Philippot's FIA announcement statement echoes Laura Villars' push for strengthening the role of women in motorsportVirginie Philippot's announcement of her candidacy for FIA president included the vision to strengthen the role of women in motorsport and make the governing body a more inclusive place. This sentiment was also echoed by her presidential competition, Laura Villars, as part of her vision for the FIA.Villars, who became the youngest FIA President candidate at 28, spoke about the influential women in motorsport. In an interview with Motorsport-Total, she said:&quot;I always militate for women. And I really respect women like Susie Wolff about what she did with F1 Academy. I really respect also Michele Mouton. She was a big driver also in the past. And all those women that are breaking barriers. And for me, nowadays, I think it's the time to break barriers, especially as a woman and as a young person also.&quot;Villars had also emphasized how she wants the FIA to be &quot;open to women and new generations.&quot; While she announced her candidacy, the FIA stated that it had not received a formal declaration from the Swiss driver about her intention to run.