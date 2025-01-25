Why do F1 drivers have disproportionately thick necks? All about the fitness demands of Formula 1 racing

F1 drivers are a particular kind of physical specimen. They spend as much time training their necks as they do for other parts of their bodies to cope with the challenge of facing high (Gravitational) G Forces during races.

Over the past couple of decades, the sport has become physically demanding. Drivers must have a proper fitness regime to sustain themselves in the sport for a long time.

The modern-day F1 cars create unbelievable amounts of downforce which allows them to go faster around the corners than ever before. However, it has also caused the drivers to maintain a disciplined lifestyle outside the track.

The teams, or in some cases the drivers themselves, have hired personal trainers to train their bodies for specific exercises like training their neck muscles.

Trending

Why do F1 drivers have disproportionately thick necks?

One of the most striking features of an F1 driver's physique is their unusually thick neck. They have a relatively stronger neck than an average human being owing to the amount of G-Forces experienced inside the car.

Their ability to handle the 4-6 Gs while cornering or heavily breaking into a slow corner is much higher than that of an average human (who can only pull 1G). A solid core and a strong neck enable them to resist the G forces as much as possible and maintain normal body movement while driving at 300 km/h in a high-speed corner, even though the body's natural demand is to go the other way.

There have been instances when the drivers, who have been out of the sport but driving in other categories, complained about having a sore neck after completing an F1 race as the G forces sustained were not close in other road car series.

The drivers' training schedule, off the track, includes specific exercises and programs dedicated to neck training. To achieve the desired strength, drivers use weights on their necks attached to a band their trainers hold. Occasionally, the weight can be as heavy as 30 kg to achieve the desired results.

Expand Tweet

What are some of the most demanding tracks on the F1 calendar for necks?

Each circuit has its demands in terms of the pressure the layout puts on the neck of the drivers. Fast and flowing circuits like Silverstone, Jeddah, and Suzuka are some of the most demanding for their relentless nature and different types of corners.

Tracks like Monaco, Mexico, Austria and Spain have slow corners that require braking, taking the load close to 6Gs inside the car.

Apart from regularly training their necks, F1 drivers also train in the sauna to adjust to the heat and humidity of some tracks like Austin and Singapore. Each driver has their preferred way of training off the track given some focus on endurance, some on weight training and some on body weight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback