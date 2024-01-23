Why does F1 favor street races more than the conventional tracks?

A few years ago, F1 only had a handful of circuits that used public roads and were constructed through a city. Now, however, it seems like the famous single-seater sport is a massive fan of street tracks and is adding them left, right, and center. Worst of all, some of them are being added at the expense of old, conventional circuits that are purpose-built to hold races of all kinds.

In recent times, F1 has had inaugural races on three brand-new street circuits in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Las Vegas. Furthermore, they recently announced that Madrid's upcoming street track will also be appearing on the race calendar, removing the iconic traditional track in Barcelona.

However, there are a few reasons as to why F1 is gradually hitting the streets rather than sticking with traditional racing locations.

A few reasons why F1 is adding more street tracks than conventional circuits

1. Accessibility for fans

First and foremost, the street tracks are, of course, temporarily built inside a city. The tourism board/ government of that particular state and city would amass a team of professionals to create a street circuit right before the Grand Prix and dismantle everything after it. Since these kinds of circuits are built inside a city, they are easily accessible to most fans. Local motorheads can simply catch a train, bus, or cab to reach their destination in just a few minutes or hours.

This brings fans much closer to the sport, and vice versa. F1 can host all kinds of crowd-attracting events before and after the race in order to gain more attention for their sport.

Of course, some lucky fans who happen to have their abode next to the planned street track will be treated to the thrills of an F1 race, free of charge.

2. Growth of the sport

Since street tracks are built inside a city, its entire population comes to know about the sport merely due to the fact that a race is being held in their hometown. This massively increases the attention F1 gets, which is in turn great for the sport's overall growth. Those who are unaware of the sport suddenly know the basics of it at the very least.

3. Thrilling action between the barriers

At least in some cases, races on street tracks are much more thrilling to witness when compared to conventional circuits. To see technologically advanced cars zooming through narrow public roads with barriers on both sides can get fans' blood pumping. Though they are more dangerous than regular tracks, there are higher chances of safety car periods as well that will shake up the strategies.

All in all, street tracks are on the rise, and at least some of them are here to stay in Formula 1. While many fans would be crushed to see some old iconic tracks taking their leave from the calendar, new street tracks could offer something new to the sport.