Why is Mark Webber concerned about Ricciardo's Renault move?

Ricciardo and Webber

Aussie grit.

This is not just an epitaph, but a pure feeling that one's harboured for one of Formula 1's most well-known drivers, Mark Webber.

In fact, the fact that he's nicknamed 'Aussie Grit' underlines the expectations Grand Prix fans have come to harvest of Australian drivers.

Back in the day, in that Red Bull, a team with which he collected 8 race wins, Mark Webber was among the most focused and resilient drivers on the grid.

But while Webber remains a bit unsung, arguably since he didn't pick a world title, it's his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, whose doggedness and mastery at 'late braking' endeared him to the fans, and hence, put Australia once again at the centre of attention in F1, particularly at a time where the sport only increasing in its competitiveness.

While Ricciardo is yet to win a world title or challenge others on the grid comprehensively in his bid to claim one, his effortless overtaking and thrilling moves on the track have earned him the faith of his dear admirers.

But it was the fans who also had to endure a rather forgettable 2018 season for Ricciardo, the driver's last with Red Bull, after which he'd become Renault-bound.

That said, Mark Webber, who can be still found in the paddock and as a presenter with a keen eye on the sport as well as his mate, Ricciardo, shared some views on the Renault driver's decision to leave Red Bull.

Mark Webber, it is believed, was among the first drivers to tell Ricciardo that his move to Renault was a 'mistake.'

Here's what Webber has been quoted on the aforementioned issue:

“I think we’re all a bit concerned about it,” Webber said.

“The people in the industry would have liked him to [stay]. I’m still reasonably close to Red Bull.

“I’ve had the odd dinner with Daniel. He knows where my position is on this – it hasn’t changed.

“I would have loved him to stay at Red Bull.”

But all said and done, a perspective that remains to be addressed from this concerns Webber's stand.

Why does Mark Webber, also a noted former Red Bull driver have that view about his fellow Australian who's just left Red Bull?

Apparently, Honda, according to Mark Webber, are going to be powerful in 2019 and may just be stronger than Red Bull.

To add further, Webber's stand on Daniel's move points to a financial direction concerning Honda.

So, do you know what that part of the story is?

“I think the funding and the backing and with Honda coming, I don’t think they’ll be incredibly strong next year,” Webber added.

It remains to be seen whether Ricciardo's brave call will prove to be a good one. Have your say in the comments and visit Sportskeeda's F1 page for much more!

