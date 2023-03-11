"Why not?" - Jenson Button reveals why the former F1 champion is racing in NASCAR for 3 races

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button is all set to showcase his talents in this year's NASCAR Cup Series.

Button signed a three-race Cup deal to drive a car supported by Stewart-Haas Racing and fielded by Rick Ware Racing. He will be in action at the Circuit of the Americas this month, the Chicago Street Course in July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August.

Speaking about his motivation behind racing in NASCAR, Button said (via FOX Sports):

"Why not? This is so exciting for me. I’ve had the opportunity to race in some great categories around the world. NASCAR is definitely something I’ve been interested in for a very long time."

He added:

"Did I ever think I’d drive a Cup car? Realistically, no. I really wanted to, but I know how difficult it is to get into this category. It is a real privilege for me."

Button's ambition to drive a stock car began when he watched Tom Cruise's action flick "Days of Thunder". The Brit is looking forward to ticking it off his bucket list. He stated:

"To actually get the chance to live out that dream is very cool."

Jenson Button, who won 15 F1 races over a 17-year career that ended in 2017, has never driven a stock car except for his testing of the modified Next Gen car that is set to race at Le Mans.

The 43-year-old believes that the testing stint, however, helped him understand the characteristics of a stock car. He said:

"I remember jumping in the car in Daytona, and for the first five laps I was like, 'What have I done? This is not for me.' Then I did another five laps and I absolutely loved it. It’s not an easy car to drive. But it’s so much fun to drive."

Jenson Button looking forward to 'all that rubbing and tapping' in a NASCAR stock car

While the Circuit of the Americas is familiar territory for Jenson Button, his experience of driving an F1 car on the circuit will be very different from competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Brit is aware of the difference between the two competitions. Speaking on what he thinks the track and the sport have in store for him, Jenson Button said:

"I enjoy the track, it’s flowing, in an F1 car it’s just awesome. You go through Turn 1 and through the Esses, all the way down to Turn 9 it’s just change of direction after change of direction."

He added:

"In a stock car it’s very different. It’s obviously a lot slower, and they’re going side-by-side through Turn 3 and Turn 4, which is just crazy, but I look forward to that all that rubbing and tapping and what have you. It’s going to be an exciting experience."

Poll : 0 votes