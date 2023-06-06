Why do the officials weigh F1 drivers before and after the race?

Every ounce of weight matters in F1, as seen by the current season's livery designs, which use substantial amounts of unpainted carbon. Despite this, you'd expect that the lighter a driver could be, the better.

Until the 2019 season, this was the case, with no minimum weight specified for a driver, giving those with a shorter height a major edge in the competition. However, in that year, a minimum weight of 80 kilograms was adopted, which includes all of the safety equipment that a driver must wear, such as a helmet, HANS device, overalls, gloves, and shoes.

Because this value is more than the weight of the majority of drivers on the field, ballast is used. This ballast can only be used in the cockpit and cannot be used elsewhere in the car to achieve a tactical advantage.

The weight of the F1 driver is then added to the weight of the car to ensure that the minimum value for both is met. The weight check at the end of each session is only a formality to confirm that a driver, like the cars that have their own weight limitations, is following the regulations.

Weighing an F1 driver after the race will also reveal how much weight they lost during the race, which is more in their own self-interest. This lets teams and physios know how much fluid has been lost and how to effectively treat a driver so they can recover fully in time for the next race.

This loss typically ranges from 2 to 3 kg, although, at some hotter tracks like Singapore, this number may be considerably higher.

Lando Norris didn't anticipate any F1 points in Spain

McLaren driver Lando Norris qualified third in Spain - a season-high. But his chances of a points finish were dashed on the opening lap after he collided with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes at Turn 2. He was forced to make a pitstop and went tumbling down the grid. Hamilton managed to avoid taking too much damage and came in second.

F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Norris highlighted that even before the collision, he had anticipated that points would be difficult to come by because of McLaren's persistent speed issues and the fact that numerous drivers had started out of position lower down the field.

"Our aim was to maybe finish in the points, but we weren't expecting anything like yesterday," he said during the post-race interview.

Norris gave an explanation for the incident with Hamilton. He said that it happened because Hamilton checked up to avoid Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz through Turn 1. George Russell of Mercedes rose from 12th place to take third, and Sergio Perez of Red Bull finished fourth after starting from 11th.

