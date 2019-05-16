4 Reasons why the Dutch GP's Return to F1 is Good

The Dutch GP is Back! Zandvoort last held a Grand Prix in 1985, but it will do so again in 2020. History of Zandvoort in F1 goes back to the very first season in 1950.

It's been rumoured for some time now, but the Dutch Grand Prix will be returning to the Formula 1 calendar next season. After the announcement that the Hanoi Street Circuit and a new track in Rio de Janiero (in place of Interlagos) will join the calendar in 2020, this is a much-needed piece of news. This is a very popular move by F1's organizers, because Zandvoort is a circuit that many are itching to go to since its renovation in the 1990's. With 35 years away, this is a long overdue return to the roster for a race in the Netherlands and here's why it's a good thing for the sport!

#1 Zandvoort is a Historic Circuit

Most young fans of Formula 1 will have never heard of Zandvoort, let alone have watched a race taking place around it, but the track is one with a rich history. The Dutch Grand Prix was originally run between 1950 and 1985, being omitted only four times during that period, and Circuit Park Zandvoort, (as it was known then) hosting on every occasion. To put that into context, the Dutch GP has been on the F1 calendar more often than San Marino, South Africa, Mexico and all of the modern Asian races despite not being a part of the roster in over three decades.

There have been some classic Formula 1 moments at the Dutch GP, such as Alain Prost and Nelson Piquet's collision during their title battle in 1983, James Hunt's first win in 1975 and Gilles Villeneuve's heroic lap on just three of his Ferrari's four wheels in 1979. With F1 returning to the Netherlands, there will no doubt be more unforgettable moments at the Dutch GP in the future!

