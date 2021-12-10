"You don't think about these things" — Max Verstappen blames media for pushing Lewis Hamilton crash narrative

Max Verstappen blamed the media for fanning the notion that he would crash into Lewis Hamilton to win the title.

The Dutchman expressed his views on focusing on the weekend at hand and trying to win the race and championship.

Speaking at the FIA Driver’s Press Conference, Verstappen said:

“I think as a driver you don’t think about these things. You go to a weekend where you just want to do the best you can as a team and of course, you try to win the race. But naturally, the media starts to say these things, so I don’t really have a lot more to comment on that.”

One final push together and we will give it our all 👊 Proud to be part of the @redbullracing team and incredibly grateful for all the hard work @hondaracingf1 and @redbullracing have put in this yearOne final push together and we will give it our all 👊 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 Proud to be part of the @redbullracing team and incredibly grateful for all the hard work @hondaracingf1 and @redbullracing have put in this yearOne final push together and we will give it our all 👊 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 https://t.co/IoxFBABOcG

Given that Verstappen has more victories to his tally this season, a theory that has done the rounds after Jeddah is that the Dutchman will try to eliminate his rival out of the race by crashing into him.

Following speculation in the paddock after the Saudi Arabian duel, many believe the young driver is ready to cross the line to win his title, which might dent his reputation.

If Hamilton retires from the race, Verstappen naturally emerges victorious, and the same outcome arises if both take each other out of the race, for the Dutchman has more victories than his British contender.

Max Verstappen was assertive about focusing on the weekend ahead

Without thinking too much about crashing into his rival, or planning any extreme tactics as rumored amidst the F1 media, Max Verstappen was assertive about focusing on the weekend and putting in the best efforts in his performance.

Focusing on the goals for the weekend ahead, Verstappen said:

“I think I arrived here just trying to do the best I can, trying to be the best prepared and of course naturally trying to win this weekend.”

Nate Saunders @natesaundersF1 Max and Lewis arrive for the big event of the day - their press conference is about to start Max and Lewis arrive for the big event of the day - their press conference is about to start https://t.co/Utu9AqKeTA

While the theory of Max Verstappen crashing Lewis Hamilton crashing into each other to win their respective titles is being speculated, many also believe that it is inevitable that the two will clash even if neither intends to, given their thirst for the title.

