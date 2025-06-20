"You are a Mercedes fan": When a fan joked with Sky Sports commentator Ted Kravitz about his affiliation

Ted Kravitz is a prominent figure in the world of F1, renowned for his technical knowledge and the ‘Ted's Notebook’ feature during the F1 coverage. The pitlane reporter once caught up with a fan, who went on to joke about the Sky Sports commentators' affiliation with Mercedes.

Ted Kravitz currently works for Sky Sports F1 and is often seen in the paddock reporting on various technical aspects of the cars during a race weekend. Kravitz also decodes the performance of the cars during a race weekend after the sessions.

During one of these post-race analyses, Ted Kravitz caught up with a fan outside the Mercedes hospitality area in the paddock. The fan showed the pitlane reporter a selfie that he had clicked with George Russell earlier. However, the fan was wearing a Ferrari cap, and Ted pointed out the same as Russell was a Mercedes driver.

“You capture the moment, and with a Ferrari cap as well. I see that you're a Ferrari fan,” said Ted Kravitz

The fan responded with, “I think you are a Mercedes fan”

“No, I don't like any of these teams,” replied Ted

“Yeah, but this is Sky Sports UK, so I think you support Mercedes,” the fan chuckled.

“No, I don't,” replied Ted

“Ok, I trust you, I trust you,” the fan said with a smile.

“I don't care what any of these teams do. I'm here to report on them. You on the other hand are wearing a Ferrari hat, so clearly you're a Ferrari fan,” concluded Kravitz.

The incident happened at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP post-race, and the young fan joked about Ted Kravitz and Sky Sports' British media affiliation. While Mercedes is a German team, their headquarters are based in Brackley, UK, and back then, they had two British drivers in the form of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Max Verstappen came out towards the end of the 2024 F1 season and took aim at the British media for their alleged bias as he contended with Lando Norris for the driver's title.

Ted Kravitz reacts to the rumors of Ferrari opening a base in the UK

Most of the F1 teams have their base setup in the UK. Racing Bulls, an Italy-based team, is going to open up a base in Red Bull Technology in the UK. According to the rumors, Ferrari is also looking to open up a base in the UK to attract staff from other teams to work for them.

“Ferrari tried this back in the late 1980s and 1990s was with Ferrari Design and Development in Guildford under John Barnard. And because they didn’t have the technology of being able to work remotely the way that we have now, it was a bit of a disaster,” Kravitz reacted to the rumor on The F1 Show.

“But there’s no reason, as Nico [Rosberg] says now, with the way modern communications are, that it couldn’t work, but that would be sort of a big call for them to do,” added Ted Kravitz

Ferrari continues to struggle and is not in the title fight with McLaren, already distant in the championship. Ferrari last won a constructors' title in 2008.

