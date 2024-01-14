"You saw how mentally strong he was": Max Verstappen praises David Beckham for his career after watching soccer star's Netflix documentary

Max Verstappen has commended David Beckham for the kind of mental strength the soccer star showed at difficult moments in his career. Beckham's Netflix documentary was released last year and it showed a lot of things about the English footballer's career that were not known to the world.

For instance, in Beckham's first World Cup for England, he was given a red flag for tripping Diego Simeone. The red flag was termed to be the most pivotal moment in the game as the Three Lions crashed out of the World Cup. For a long time, Beckham was criticized and hated in England for the same, and he had to go to America for some time to be away from the spotlight.

Verstappen commended Beckham's mental fortitude in all of this and the former Manchester United star's ability to answer the critics on the field. In conversation with Formule1, Verstappen said:

“That was very bad. You have those kinds of extremes more in football than in Formula 1. And certainly in England of course, where football is very popular. What I am experiencing is out of proportion to what he has experienced."

"In the documentary you saw how mentally strong he was. Because despite everything, he just focused on his career and training. And he often showed it again on the field and got everyone back on his side. I liked that, letting your feet do the talking on the field,” he added.

"I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news": Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen himself has faced a lot of heat throughout his career from the media. It reached its peak in the 2021 F1 season when one of the reputed British websites wrote an open letter to the Red Bull driver before the final race of the season.

Verstappen revealed that he tries to keep a low social profile because of that and live a more balanced life.

"That's right. But I don't follow very many Formula 1-related accounts or people anyway. I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at a certain point it no longer appears in my timeline. Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to gain balance in my life. I don't want to know everything - especially when I'm at home - about what's going on in the paddock,” the Dutchman explained.

Verstappen debuted in F1 in 2015. The 2024 season is going to be his 10th in the sport and he will be looking to bookmark it by winning his fourth world title.