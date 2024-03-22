Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo branded as 'too slow' by Red Bull's Helmut Marko

Both RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have been branded as "too slow" in races by Helmut Marko.

The start of the season has not been the best for Ricciardo. He was out-qualified by his Japanese teammate in both races and finished last in Jeddah.

Since then, the Australian driver has especially been under pressure, with many F1 pundits claiming that his time was up. Ricciardo even batted away quite a few questions about his future as he was questioned about his underperformance in the first two races.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has gone one step further, however, and said that while Yuki Tsunoda has the edge over Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying, both drivers are slow in the races. According to Marko, the team should have scored a point in both races.

He told Sky Germany:

There's a lot at stake for [Tsunoda and Ricciardo]. Both might be hoping for a seat at Red Bull, and one should be well ahead of the other. So far Ricciardo is a bit behind. But let's put it this way: Tsunoda's qualifying speed is OK. But in the race, both are too slow.”

He added:

“I think one point would have been possible in each of the first two races. It's very difficult to score points behind the top five [teams] and, when you have an opportunity, you can't afford to make mistakes. You have to test the decisions in the absolute right order.”

Neither Sergio Perez nor Daniel Ricciardo is the youngest

Talking about future drivers, Red Bull's Helmut Marko discussed both Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo as possible candidates. Perez has had a great start to the season as he finds himself P2 in the championship after two second-place finishes.

According to Marko, however, neither are getting younger, and that is something that could lead to other drivers being taken into account. He said:

“Sergio is in a very good position at the moment. He has delivered two very good races and he's second in the championship. The question of who should replace Perez doesn't really arise."

He added:

“But it's about the future. Perez is no longer the youngest, nor is Ricciardo. And if you then take other aspects into account, another driver could certainly be included in this process.”

Daniel Ricciardo would be looking at a stronger showing this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix. The driver joined the Italian team with only one aim in mind, which was to be promoted to Red Bull. He will need a stronger run to establish that.