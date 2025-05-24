Yuki Tsunoda takes encouragement from Max Verstappen's confidence in the new Red Bull upgrades

Yuki Tsunoda believes Max Verstappen’s confidence in Imola is an encouraging sign for Red Bull heading into the 2025 Monaco GP weekend. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda in Monaco, the Japanese driver admitted he is still working on fully optimizing the upgrade package on his RB21.

Red Bull introduced an upgrade to the RB21 in Imola, which paid off with a victory for Verstappen. Although Tsunoda crashed during qualifying, his pace in the practice sessions was notably close to the Dutchman’s. If not for his qualifying mishap, the 23-year-old believes he could have finished higher than tenth in the race.

Commenting on Verstappen’s pace and whether it was a positive indicator against McLaren, Tsunoda agreed it was a good sign. He noted that both their cars ran similar setups through the weekend, which helped him close the gap to his teammate. However, he admitted there is still work to do in optimizing the car and mastering the setup to extract its full potential.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the upgrades on the RB21 paying dividends for Verstappen in Imola were an encouraging sign, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“I guess to be honest, the set up I tried in qualifying was quite good and he was particularly happy with it in FP3. We changed, kind of set up between FP2 and FP3 and in FP2 it was quite similar and I was quite close with him. And yeah, it's just probably the difference that he knows about the car and also I don't know engineers as well. And he able to extract more performance in the FP3 with the setup and obviously my setup didn’t work. So when he set up and they achieved from time to time already, I felt quite good. So that's why I got too excited with that.”

“But in terms of package, yeah, to be honest, I didn't run the full new package yet. Even in Imola, it was a little bit different. But yeah, it's good that he felt something step forward. And yeah, I mean, after that Imola, I'm sure the, I don't know how the allocations are going to be in terms of components and everything. I don’t think we're going to have a full full one. Just made them a step back step anyway so it's my fault . But yeah I think it will be a little bit we need a bit more time I need more time to be at least the same car,” he added.

Yuki Tsunoda is looking forward to driving the ‘bumpy’ RB21 at the Monaco GP

Yuki Tsunoda admitted that driving the RB21 around the streets of Monaco is going to be a challenge, citing the circuit’s notoriously bumpy nature. He revealed that Max Verstappen had suggested the Red Bull car is particularly tricky to handle at this venue. Tsunoda believes the key will be building confidence throughout the weekend and doing his best to optimize the car’s performance.

While Verstappen ran the latest upgraded version of the RB21 in Imola, Tsunoda confirmed that he was using an older spec of the car. He added that he has yet to test the full upgrade package and won’t be doing so in Monaco either.

Reflecting on his previous strong performances at Monaco with Red Bull’s junior team, Tsunoda fondly recalled the success he’s had at the circuit. He remains hopeful of replicating that form now as part of the senior team.

Asked by Sportskeeda what his expectations were at the Monaco GP weekend, Yuki Tsunoda replied:

“I will try my the best. In terms of track I quite like it and I had a good memories in last two years. Apparently the Red Bull car is a very bumpy car in the Monaco and I don't think it's easy car to drive. That’s what Max said so yeah I just need to build confidence and hopefully I can make a good qualifying.”

Asked if he would be running the latest specification of the car in Monaco, he said:

“No no. I don’t think so. Like I said I never got to run the latest spec and full package.”

Yuki Tsunoda has scored ten points so far in the Drivers’ Championship, seven for Red Bull Racing and three during his stint with the Racing Bulls. Red Bull currently sit third in the Constructors’ Championship with a total of 131 points, trailing Mercedes by 16 points and reigning champions McLaren by a significant 148-point margin. As the season progresses, Tsunoda’s performance will be crucial in bolstering Red Bull’s points tally and keeping their championship hopes alive in the fight against McLaren.

