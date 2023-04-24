Yuki Tsunoda wins the internet by throwing a surprise birthday dinner for AlphaTauri personnel

Yuki Tsunoda recently threw a surprise birthday party for AlphaTauri's social and content manager, Josh Kruse. The Japanese driver has now been on the team for two years and has grown close to many members. Furthermore, he has always been famous among the F1 fanbase for his personality.

In an Instagram video originally posted by Josh Kruse himself, Yuki Tsunoda was seen guiding Josh to a room full of decorations. Josh kept his eyes closed until they were in the dining room, where the wall was decorated with balloons and a happy birthday banner. A photo and video also depicted Josh hilariously cutting a cake with a katana.

When people learned about the surprise birthday party thrown for AlphaTauri's social media admin, they were delighted. Many flocked to Twitter and reacted to the surprise birthday party thrown by the F1 driver.

Some mentioned the massive height difference between Josh and Tsunoda, while others simply reacted positively and stated how cute the gesture was. Some of them humorously mentioned how Yuki Tsunoda allowed Josh Kruse to walk into his house with his shoes on.

Yuki Tsunoda shares his relationship with AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost

In a recent Beyond the Grid podcast, Yuki Tsunoda opened up about his relationship with AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost. The young Japanese driver shared how Tost can get angry at times but always supports drivers and be on their side. Tsunoda said:

"Well, if I performed really bad or I did a stupid thing, like crashing into a teammate at Silverstone last year, he won't be happy about it. But at the same time, he always says the points that I have to improve next time."

He added:

"He's always not being too hard. He’s always on the side of the driver, which I really appreciate. That's why I'm able to develop as a driver this much, because if I was feeling too much pressure from him, I don't think I would be able to improve as much because I think he's always supportive. I always enjoy having conversations with him about racing as well."

When Tost's retirement plans were discussed, Yuki Tsunoda admitted that he would miss him and wouldn't feel as comfortable in AlphaTauri as he does right now. He concluded:

"I will definitely miss him. We share a lot of moments together. We’re always on the same page. He has a lot of leadership. I will miss him, especially feeling the support he gives me so, if I lose him, maybe I won’t feel as comfortable or excited in the team compared to usual."

Since this is Tsunoda's third year in the team, he has essentially taken on the leadership role after Pierre Gasly left. He is also much closer to Franz Tost and the team than ever before.

